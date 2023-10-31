Lawmaker removes anti-striking provision from controversial Ohio higher ed overhaul bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In order to get the Ohio House to pass a controversial bill to overhaul the higher education system, the Republican bill sponsor has removed a provision that would prevent employees from being able to strike.

State Sen. Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtland) told News 5 exclusively that he feels this compromise will get the legislation past the finish line.

Senate Bill 83 would completely change the college system. This bill focuses on what some Republicans consider “free speech” by banning public universities in Ohio from having “bias” in the classroom and limiting what “controversial topics” can be taught.

The bill also prevented all university employees from being able to strike, making it a fireable offense.

After immense protest, Cirino changed it to just full-time faculty.

That wasn't enough, according to the Republican.

Cirino held a symposium in late Oct. with public university trustees, and it was there that the lawmaker told reporters that the bill had been updated once again.

"I've been working with Chairman Young throughout the summer and up to now on some modifications," Cirino said. "There are some changes that are going to be technical in nature that will bore you to death, but there will be a couple of other things that we're still working through... But I think we're down to the final two topics that need to get reconciled."

However, when News 5 asked House Speaker Jason Stephens about the likelihood of passage, he denied the legislation was moving forward in the near future.

"I don't think it's ready to," the speaker said. "There are still some things, I think, that needs to work itself through the process."

The Senate tried to put S.B. 83 into the operating budget, but the House was very adamantly against it — and took it out.

The anti-strike aspect of the bill is out, but there are still provisions that prohibit specific topics for bargaining.

The bill has its second hearing in the House on Wednesday afternoon. Other smaller changes have been made and will be discussed at that time.

