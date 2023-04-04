New law casts out voters without Ohio ID or passport in state's primary election

CLEVELAND — Early voting starts Tuesday for Ohio’s May 2 primary and a new law is taking effect that will impact voting at the polls. The law is limiting options for voters.

“The rules have changed starting this election,” said Mike West, Community Outreach Manager, Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

In the past, the last four digits of your social security number, a utility bill, a bank statement, or a government check were all acceptable forms of alternative identification. Now, you'll need an Ohio driver's license, a passport, or a state ID if you want to vote. However, an estimated 800,000 Ohio voters don't have a photo ID, including those in the state who do not drive.

“We know that Gen Z has been avoiding driving for all sorts of reasons, but preferring, you know, Lyft or public transportation when possible. So, it affects young people and it'll also affect elderly people who no longer drive,” Cherie Strachan, Director, Ray. C. Bliss Institute of Applied Politics said.

The requirements are the same for both early in-person voting and on election day, but folks at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections suggest casting your ballot sooner than later.

“If you do vote early, there should be little or no wait time because only 30 municipalities are involved in this election and only about a dozen have something for everybody to vote on,” said West.

A city that is expecting a high voter turnout, however, is Akron. The mayoral seat is up for grabs after current Mayor Dan Horrigan announced he will not run for re-election. Seven candidates are vying for the position, but according to a recent poll released by the Center for Marketing and Opinion Research, there is no clear favorite so far.

“We know that 66% from that public opinion poll were undecided. So, there was a lot of room for candidates to make their case,” said Cherie Strachan, Director, Ray. C. Bliss Institute of Applied Politics.