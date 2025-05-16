Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost suspends campaign for governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has suspended his campaign for governor. This comes after the state GOP endorsed candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

In an email to supporters, Yost said that although he has worked to better Ohio for years, this is "not a time for a family squabble."

"But it is also apparent that a steep climb to the nomination for governor has become a vertical cliff," Yost wrote. "I do not wish to divide my political party or my state with a quixotic battle over the small differences between my vision and that of my opponent. I am simply not that important."

In a meeting in Columbus on May 9, the Ohio Republican Party State Central Committee voted 60-3 in favor of Cincinnati entrepreneur Ramaswamy.

Why that endorsement carries weight:

“Congratulations to Dave on running a thoughtful campaign. He has served Ohio with great dedication, and I am confident he will continue to play an important role in shaping the future of our state and our nation," Ramaswamy said on Friday.

Yost, in his email, seemed to agree about his future.

"I suspect that this is not my final chapter," Yost said.

Read Yost's full email:

It's never been about me.



Public service is in my blood—we talk in the Attorney General's office about doing 'Big Good.' It's why I decided to offer myself as a candidate for governor.



It's also why I am suspending my campaign today.



The past couple of years of traveling around my beloved state have reconnected me with my roots: the incredible, resilient people and their work ethic, the rich history and breathtaking land, the engines of commerce and prosperity and learning. I will continue to serve them, perhaps for quite a while yet.



But it is also apparent that a steep climb to the nomination for governor has become a vertical cliff. I do not wish to divide my political party or my state with a quixotic battle over the small differences between my vision and that of my opponent. I am simply not that important.



Ideas do matter, though, and the comeback attempt by Sherrod Brown represents a real and present danger to Ohio's prosperity. Our state has challenges ahead, but we are not Washington, D.C. Columbus needs re-engineering, not demolition. Sherrod Brown and the risky progressive ideas of his party will unwind all of the good that the last 15 years of Republican leadership has brought.



This is a time to protect Ohio, not a time for a family squabble.



I’ve spoken at length with many people whose advice and wisdom I respect, and haven’t come to this decision quickly or easily. I am especially grateful to those who have pledged to climb the vertical cliff with me anyway, pitons and ropes. And thank you to all those of you who have prayed with and for me in this hour.



My term as Ohio Attorney General runs until January 2027. I will continue to fight for Ohio and Ohioans during that time—and I suspect that this is not my final chapter. There is fire in my bones for justice, and the unforced rhythms of grace in my heart (to borrow from the poet Eugene Peterson).



A final word for those who would receive it: Faith requires a recipient—one does not simply have faith, but has faith in someone or something. I urge you not to place your faith in any human leader, nor in the government, but in God. In Him is all my hope, and the source of my joy. Attorney General Dave Yost

Yost has not endorsed Ramaswamy. Strategists have been pushing Lt. Governor Jim Tressel to run, but he hasn't officially announced. In a statement last week, he said he was considering a run.

Reaction after endorsement

Senate President Rob McColley and the rest of the Ohio Republican Party committee members endorsed Ramaswamy, who also won the coveted endorsement from President Donald Trump, as well.

"Dave's a great guy," McColley said on May 9. "He's done an awesome job as attorney general, but I think the party is ready to go in a different direction."

State Auditor Keith Faber didn’t endorse either candidate, saying it was too early to rule someone out.

"I think it's important that they all have the chance to get their message out and have those conversations," Faber said.

What's next

Yost will continue serving as attorney general until January 2027.

Due to term limits, Yost will not be able to run for AG or his former role of auditor, but it is possible he could pivot to another statewide seat like secretary of state, or lobby the president for a federal court appointment.

