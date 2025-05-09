Ohio GOP endorses Vivek Ramaswamy for governor 

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Republican Party has endorsed businessman Vivek Ramaswamy for governor.

Ohio’s gubernatorial election is still a year away, but the race to replace Gov. Mike DeWine is heating up with endorsements, commercials and media attention.

In a meeting in Columbus on Friday afternoon, the Ohio GOP State Central Committee voted in favor of the Cincinnati entrepreneur.

Ramaswamy secured the nomination over Attorney General Dave Yost.

Yost for Governor Campaign Manager Emily Hottinger issued the following statement:

“We congratulate Mr. Ramaswamy. The Attorney General is going to take a few days to consult with key supporters about the path forward — but the people of Ohio deserve a choice, not a premature coronation of an untested candidate.”

Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel is considering a run, according to a statement sent to News 5, which was first reported by NBC News, but he has yet to officially declare for the race.

Tressell said in the statement: “What has been a surprise, and it has been humbling, is how many people are encouraging me to run for Governor. I have not decided yet, but when I became Lieutenant Governor in February, Ellen told me that it seemed like God had more work for me to do, and she was right. While I have not ruled out a run for Governor – and there will be a time in the future for those conversations -- for now, I will remain focused on helping Ohioans get off the sidelines and into our workforce so they can reach their full potential.”

Ramaswamy made his splash into politics in 2023. He ran to become the Republican nominee for president before dropping out to endorse and support President-elect Donald Trump for the remainder of the campaign. He went to Harvard and Yale Law, where he worked in investments and started a firm. He was appointed to the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency before he was ousted by tech-mogul Elon Musk, according to reporting from POLITICO.

After the state GOP endorsement, Ramaswamy issued the following statement:

“I’m honored to receive the official endorsement from the Ohio Republican Party to be the next Governor of Ohio and grateful for today’s supermajority vote from the Republican State Central Committee. A special thank you to President Trump; Senator Bernie Moreno; members of Ohio’s Congressional delegation, including Jim Jordan, Warren Davidson, Michael Rulli, and Dave Taylor; Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose; Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague; Ohio Senate President Robert McColley; and the majorities of the Republican caucuses in both chambers of the Ohio General Assembly—all of whom supported me early in this campaign.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

