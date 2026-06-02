Ohio communities set to receive millions for local projects supporting arts, infrastructure

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's $4 billion capital budget is made up of millions for community projects, with much of it going to the arts and infrastructure.

Communities all across the state are set to get major boosts once the state passes the capital budget.

"To be able to help expand, to have more people come through there is really good for the whole region," state Rep. Jamie Callender (R-Concord) said.

Of the $208 million being spent, Callender helped secure a portion for Northeast Ohio.

"[The projects] are going to help have people that live within a 2-300 mile radius come in for a weekend or for a long day and be able to really do some great family things, experience the lakefront," he said.

Both the Rock Hall and the Museum of Art are set to get $2 million each, and the orchestra will get $1.5 million. The Cleveland Metroparks will get $750,000 for a sailing center, and the Cleveland Zoo will get the same amount.

"Would you say that a lot of these projects in Northeast Ohio are really to replace the hole that the Browns stadium would leave now that it's moving to Brook Park?" I asked Callender.

"I think a lot of it is ... Losing the Browns is kind of a hurdle we're gonna have to get over," he responded.

House Finance Vice Chair Mike Dovilla (R-Berea) explained that lots of cities around the state got money for their theatres and event centers.

"Our members from the various urban counties around the state had a big role that they all played in making sure that the funds flowed the correct way and priorities for all of them," Dovilla said.

The Farmer Music Center in Hamilton County is set to get $2.5 million, and the Cincinnati Museum Center will get $500,000.

But it wasn’t just arts and culture that got money.

"If we don't get the HVAC addressed, in the summer months when the temperatures start to rise, we may not be able to function," Kate Robbins with the Hope and Healing Survivor Resource Center, a domestic violence shelter in Akron, said.

The organization, which serves Summit and Medina Counties, is formerly known as Battered Women's Shelter and Rape Crisis Center, and needs new HVAC services to be able to run their kitchen.

They are set to get $200,000 for renovations to their building, ones that Kate Robbins says keep them serving 5,000 people a year.

"These renovations will ensure that this space for children, adults, families, and pets... will have a safe, trauma-informed refuge," Robbins said. "It's crucial for us to keep our services free."

And Senate Finance Chair Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtland) decided that East Cleveland needed a boost.

"Without a bolus of money going in to help them with improved infrastructure, they're not gonna stand much of a chance of turning the city around," Cirino said.

The city is set to receive $10 million from the state for roads and buildings.

"The people of East Cleveland deserve better," Cirino said.

There are hundreds more projects, and we will continue breaking those down in the coming weeks.

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