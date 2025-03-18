Ohio court partially overturns ban on gender-affirming care for LGBTQ+ youth, allows for puberty blockers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio court has partially overturned a ban on gender-affirming care for LGBTQ+ youth, allowing doctors to continue prescribing puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

The 10th District Court of Appeals has sent the case back to the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, arguing that the prescription ban "interferes with parent-appellants' fundamental right to care for their children," the decision states.

The decision to ban hormone blockers for trans youth violates the Health Care Freedom Amendment in the Ohio Constitution, according to the court.

"It impermissibly prohibits parents, acting on behalf of their minor children, from accessing treatment protocols in accordance with the standards of care and guidelines widely accepted in the professional medical community to treat gender dysphoria in minors," the court continued.

Attorney General Dave Yost plans to appeal, he said.

“This is a no brainer – we are appealing that decision and will seek an immediate stay. There is no way I’ll stop fighting to protect these unprotected children," Yost said. "Ohio’s elected representatives properly passed legislation protecting children from irreversible chemical sex change procedures, and the trial court upheld the law. But now the 10th district court of appeals has just greenlighted these permanent medical interventions against minors.”

H.B. 68 went into effect in 2024. The controversial legislation prevented LGBTQ+ minors from accessing care such as hormone blockers, hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and some mental health services.

It also prohibits trans athletes from participating in middle, high school or college athletics on teams that align with their identity. This is still blocked under the ruling.

In July 2024, parents and doctors testified to prevent the state from enforcing the ban, citing the ban would "deny basic human rights."

