Ohio Democrat introduces bill to prevent state money from going to sports teams with 'losing record'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the Cleveland Browns inch closer to getting $600 million in bonds from Ohio taxpayers, one Democratic lawmaker has introduced a bill prohibiting state dollars from going to teams with losing records.

The Browns went 3-14 last season.

The franchise wants to leave Cleveland for a new entertainment district and dome in Brook Park. This would cost $2.4 billion. The team says it will pay $1.2 billion, and the public would foot the rest of the bill — $600 million from local jurisdictions such as — a reluctant — Cuyahoga County and the remaining $600 million from the state.

State Sen. Bill DeMora (D-Columbus) doesn't think the team is worth the money.

"If a team wants to get taxpayer money, then the least they can do is have a winning season, and if they decide that they want to move, then the people of Ohio deserve their money back," DeMora said.

The bill would require teams to have winning records for three of the five past seasons. The Bengals, who have their own stadium finance needs and who were left out the House's budget proposal, have had a winning record in four of the last five seasons.

The Browns' plans are now being debated in the court of public opinion. Last week, Browns officials appeared at a town hall in Hudson at the request of a Democratic state lawmaker. Some attendees used the opportunity to make their voices heard.

It is unlikely this bill will move in the GOP-controlled legislature, but DeMora said it sends a message.

