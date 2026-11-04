Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown flips pivotal U.S. Senate seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown has won a pivotal seat in the U.S. Senate, according to unofficial election results. This flip could change the balance of power in Congress.

WATCH BROWN'S SPEECH WHEN HE MAKES IT:

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Brown, a longtime senator, has reclaimed a spot in D.C. after defeating Republican Jon Husted in one of the most watched and expensive races in the country.

Brown’s winning message was affordability, highlighting what he will do to lower the cost of living and how he will fight for the everyday Ohioan.

Democrats had raised record dollars, trying to take control of the Senate in the midterms. Polling, which is more of an art than a science, had shown that Democrats were in competitive races in states that voted for President Donald Trump in 2024. Brown and Husted were neck and neck for the majority of the race.

Brown had lost to U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno in 2024 when Trump was at the top of the ticket.

This was a special election, as Husted was appointed to the seat in 2025 after Vance resigned to become vice president. The seat will be up for a full six-year term in 2028.

Watch Husted's concession speech:

Ohio U.S. Sen. Jon Husted concedes race to challenger Sherrod Brown

Follow Statehouse and Columbus bureau reporter Morgan Trau on X, Instagram and Facebook. Email her at Morgan.Trau@wews.com.