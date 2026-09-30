Ohio gas prices could be lower soon

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans will start paying less at the pump thanks to lawmakers passing a 90-day gas tax reduction. Gov. Mike DeWine said he will sign the legislation.

House Bill 519 would reduce Ohio’s motor fuel tax for 90 days. That would drop what a consumer pays at the pump by nearly $0.385 per gallon for gasoline and $0.47 per gallon for diesel. The new tax would be one-hundredth of a cent.

The bill was sponsored by Republican Senators Jane Timken (Jackson Township) and Michele Reynolds (Canal Winchester), as well as GOP Representatives Andrea White (Kettering) and Jim Thomas (Plain Township). All have competitive elections in November.

WATCH: Sparks fly as Ohio senators debate proposal to suspend gas tax

Sparks fly as Ohio senators debate proposal to suspend gas tax

RELATED: Sparks fly as Ohio senators debate proposal to suspend gas tax

"This is a reasonable proposal that provides immediate relief, but does not do so at the expense of our highway revenues fund," House Finance Chair Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) said.

According to the bill, the leaders would dip into the state’s general revenue fund in order to make up for the $725-750 million that the state would lose in gas taxes. On average, the tax brings in more than $8 million a day, money used to maintain and construct roads, highways and bridges — as well as fix potholes.

"We've got higher than expected revenues, and so I think it's reasonable to return that to Ohioans," Stewart said.

The Republicans needed Democrats in order to pass the bill with an emergency clause, meaning it takes effect immediately after being signed, instead of 90 days later.

Democrats had been questioning this proposal for over a week, since it came at the request of Republican candidate for governor Vivek Ramaswamy. House Minority Leader Dani Isaacsohn (D-Cincinnati) said the bill doesn't go nearly far enough.

"The idea that after gas prices spiked in April, we would wait until five weeks before an election to give them $3 off a week, and that that's enough, is offensive," Isaacsohn said.

In a document created by the Legislative Service Commission, the nonpartisan lawyers in charge of drafting bills and their fiscal analysis, the estimated benefit could be $2.54 per week, but as high as $4.23 per week.

In the end, enough Democrats did support the bill.

"If you think that this is political gamesmanship, and if you think that this isn't actually going to do anything for Ohioans, why give the Republicans the votes to do this?" I asked Democratic leadership.

"I think we've been clear. Our job here, not just as Democrats, as elected officials, as state representatives, is to try and serve the interests of our communities," Isaacsohn responded.

The Democrats attempted to leverage any perceived power over the Republicans in order to get some priorities accomplished, but were unable to find success.

"Do you give Ohioans $3 a week or nothing?" House Finance Ranking Member Bride Rose Sweeney (D-Westlake) said.

But some Ohioans disagreed.

"We would rather have nothing than scraps," Austin Baurichter, an anti-data center activist, said.

During a back-and-forth with Sweeney, Baurichter, who drove about two hours to the Statehouse, criticized the Democrats.

"Sometimes people need their honor fought for — more than $3," he said. "That’s what’s missing from you and your fellow Democrat people."

Another citizen claimed that the Democrats were being played.

"Would you have rather the Democrats said no, we’re not doing this?" I asked a group of Ohioans attending the bill hearing.

"Yeah, I know I would... It seems there seems to be a tendency for Democrats to kowtow to a decision just because they're afraid of the public pushback, because the optics in the headlines are not good," Erie County resident Holly Wenzinger said. "What constituents want to see is a spine."

While both Republicans and Democrats in the House got to speak to their thoughts on the bill, the Senate was a different story.

Through procedural maneuvering, Republican leadership killed discussion on the bill and proposed amendments. After several GOP members spoke, Senate President Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) moved immediately to a vote.

Afterward, I asked McColley why he didn't allow the Democrats to speak.

"We were very clear with everybody: we were coming here to vote on this issue and this issue only, and the Democrats should have realized that as well, and frankly, we can see... that they weren't serious about moving this today without some sort of theatrics or other gamesmanship being played," McColley responded. "Our caucus felt it was important to get in, vote on the measure, and deliver this much-needed relief to Ohio."

Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) was taken aback by this.

"We are obviously disappointed," Antonio said. "I think the people lost an opportunity to have a debate."

There were some lawmakers who did vote no and are asking the governor to step in to veto. DeWine told our team in Cleveland that he would be signing the bill.

"It will help," the governor said. "I think this is something that the legislature can do and the governor can do that will help."

Candidates for governor

Following the votes, Ramaswamy, McColley and Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima) held a press conference to celebrate the legislation.

"We were able to enact the fuel tax suspension, which directly puts money in the pockets of hardworking families.... I commend both the Republicans and the handful of Democrats who voted for it to work together on a bipartisan basis to enact common sense legislation that puts more money in the pockets of Ohioans, that makes everyday life more affordable, and you can consider this a preview of the way my administration," Ramaswamy said.

Democratic candidate for governor Dr. Amy Acton's team released a statement, also cheering the bill.

"As the first candidate in this race to propose a gas tax holiday, Dr. Acton is glad the Statehouse has voted with bipartisan support to establish a gas tax holiday and provide Ohioans much-needed relief at the pump,” Acton's spokesperson Virginia Schaus said.

We will have more on how the gubernatorial candidates are reacting in a story later this week.

Follow Statehouse and Columbus bureau reporter Morgan Trau on X, Instagram and Facebook. Email her at Morgan.Trau@wews.com.