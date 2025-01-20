Ohio GOP believes Buckeye State is back on 'national stage' as Trump, Vance sworn in

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hundreds of Ohio Republicans made their way to Washington D.C. to celebrate the inauguration of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, adding that the Buckeye State is back on the "national stage."

"It is incredibly special for the people of Ohio," state Rep. Adam Mathews (R-Lebanon) said while doing a virtual interview in front of the Washington Monument.

RELATED: Blog: President Donald Trump declares 'golden age of America begins right now'

Ohio memorabilia-filled crowded ballrooms where politicians, strategists, campaign staffers and their families gathered to watch the transition of power.

"Ohio is on fire," state Rep. Rodney Creech (R-West Alexandria) told me over Zoom while at a D.C. hotel. "We're leading the charge."

Creech and Mathews are part of the Ohio delegation cheering the swearing-in of Trump and Vance.

Adam Mathews State Reps. Rodney Creech and Adam Mathews in D.C. for the inauguration for President Donald Trump and JD Vance.

"Our favorite son from Southwest Ohio, JD Vance, is going to be the vice president of the United States coming in with a term-limited president — which is a huge opportunity to set the stage for the United States for the next 4, 8 and 12 years," Mathews added.

Vance is expected to run for president after Trump, advancing the could-be MAGA reign and continuing Ohio's image as the "Mother of U.S. Presidents."

"We're on the national stage for wonderful reasons," Mathews said.

The lawmakers say many of the events leading up to the inauguration have been focused on Ohio. But it has also been star-studded with political leaders from the state — more than just Vance.

U.S. Senate appointee and current Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is in attendance with U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno. Former Sen. Rob Portman was also there. GOP members of Congress, like U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (OH-4), celebrated with the Ohio delegation, as well.

Husted is taking Vance's former Senate seat.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to replace JD Vance in U.S. Senate

RELATED: Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to replace JD Vance in U.S. Senate

Other statewide or legislative leaders who were there were Gov. Mike DeWine, Sec. of State Frank LaRose, Auditor Keith Faber, Sen. President Rob McColley and former Speaker Jason Stephens. Current Speaker Matt Huffman appointed a small delegation to go, but he did not attend. When I asked why, his team responded that there was "no particular reason."

Plus, likely 2026 Ohio gubernatorial candidates U.S. Department of Government Efficiency Chair Vivek Ramaswamy, Attorney General Dave Yost and Treasurer Robert Sprague also attended.

RELATED: Here's who is throwing their hat in Ohio's next race for governor

Adam Mathews Ohio House Republicans attend the GOP watch-party for the inauguration.

"When you listen to Trump and you listen to Vivek and you listen to JD and others — the party's changing," Creech said. "It's what America voted for, so we're extremely happy that the votes are moving towards us."

Meanwhile, many Democrats are not at the swearing-in. Northeast Ohio Congresswoman Shontel Brown (OH-11) gave a statement, saying in part:

“I hope that every American has noticed the stark difference between how Democrats respected the will of the voters this time around compared to the chaotic and anti-democratic behavior we saw from President Trump four years ago. Let me be clear: I am ready to work with anyone who is serious about lowering the costs of groceries and housing, improving the lives of working families, and uplifting those who have too often been left out or left behind. At the same time, I will use my voice and my vote to oppose any effort to pad the pockets of the rich on the backs of the American people," Brown said.

Mathews said Monday was a time for unity.

"This is a great opportunity for all the United States to come together for a new administration where we can create the type of America that we can live [in for] our families and lead to a great strong economy," the lawmaker said.

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.