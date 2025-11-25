Ohio GOP lawmaker moves to ban Name, Image and Likeness benefits for high school athletes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new bill proposed by an Ohio Republican lawmaker would revoke the brand new ability for high school athletes to be compensated for their Name, Image and Likeness. Just Monday, the state's student athletic association announced it had voted to allow for the NIL deals.

The legislation, shared with us, is sponsored by state Rep. Adam Bird (R-New Richmond). It states that high schoolers can't participate in NIL deals.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) passed new bylaws that allow the high school athletes to be compensated through appearances, licensing, social media, endorsements and/or the use of branding based on their public recognition or notoriety.

It also establishes limitations so that athletes do not hurt their eligibility when it comes to recruiting.

As of right now, Ohio is the 45th state in the country to allow for NIL deals for high schoolers.

This debate stems from a court case.

A Franklin County high school football player's mother filed a lawsuit against the OHSAA in mid-October, arguing that students should be permitted to make money from their image. Her son had already missed out on more than $100,000 in potential NIL deals, the mom said.

Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Jaiza Page issued an order in late October, allowing students to make money.

Thus, OHSAA had an emergency referendum vote. It passed.

