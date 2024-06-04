Ohio GOP proposes bill that would defund libraries over materials government deems 'harmful'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio Republican lawmaker just introduced a bill that would defund public libraries if they don't remove or hide so-called "harmful" materials to juveniles.

Columbus mom-of-two Michelle Francis is not just a fan of her local library but of all the public programs.

"I've got two daughters, they love the library," Francis said. "They request all the time to go visit."

She works at the Ohio Library Council and said the biggest challenge she is facing right now is a lack of funding.

Libraries are in their busiest times of the year now that schools are letting out, but in recent weeks, facilities across the state have reported cutting hours, programs and even staff.

Many libraries rely on taxpayer dollars, but state revenue continues to decline, as detailed in our news partner Ohio Capital Journal's report.

Francis now has an added worry about a new bill introduced at the Ohio Statehouse.

State Rep. Al Cutrona (R-Canfield) introduced House Bill 622, which requires each board of public library trustees to adopt a policy that prohibits its libraries from displaying matter "harmful to juveniles." State funding would be taken away from libraries that don't comply.

"What this accomplishes is protecting our youth, protecting our children and allowing them to go to a safe place where parents are not concerned what materials they are going to come in contact with," Cutrona told me.

The full bill can be found here.

Under Ohio law, "harmful to juveniles" has a broad meaning, including material describing or showing nudity, sexual conduct or obscene behavior.

"This is a threat," Francis said. "It's a direct attack on Ohio's public libraries."

Although he didn’t provide any specific examples, Cutrona said that his constituents have claimed books were inappropriate for kids.

"The whole purpose of this bill is not to limit any one particular book, but rather the topic areas," he said.

Civil rights advocates have raised concerns that some conservatives may find books involving LGBTQ+ characters to be offensive. But Francis said this bill could also impact any other topic — like art history.

"Any time you look at banning material or restricting material or discouraging — that really does have a chilling effect," she said.

That is why there are safeguards in place, the lawmaker responded. Libraries can “wrap” up books to hide them or keep them behind the counter.

Ohioans who are concerned about material can file a formal complaint to the state library board, which will then decide if it's inappropriate or not. The State Library of Ohio board is made up of five members appointed by the director of the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

"They can still be there, they can still be checked out — and a lot of these materials will be checked out with parental consent," Cutrona said. "If the libraries want to disregard parental consent, then they don't need those parents' tax dollars."

Librarians are not babysitters, Francis said.

"It's not the job of the public library, librarians to determine what a child checks out or must check out," she added.

The lawmaker says that he has already talked with both representatives and senators who are willing to quickly move the bill forward.

This is the second bill impacting libraries in just two months. H.B. 556 would charge teachers and school district librarians with felonies for "pandering" so-called "obscene" material.

This could ban certain materials from being displayed, given out or being able to rent or buy. It would also be illegal to create, direct or produce an obscene performance.

Ohio GOP lawmaker defends bill charging teachers with felonies for ‘pandering obscenity’

