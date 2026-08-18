Ohio Gov. DeWine urges next governor to continue his literacy efforts

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, whose main focus throughout his administration has been on children and their education, is telling his successor to keep his literacy programs and work intact.

With five decades in public office, DeWine's finishing up his last year as governor.

"We have an obligation to do everything we can so that a child can live up to his or her God-given potential," DeWine said in a one-on-one interview at the end of 2025.

For years, we've covered his continued efforts to increase literacy rates and better child healthcare, efforts that didn't always align with the GOP-controlled legislature.

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"We know money invested in a very early age is money best spent," DeWine said earlier this week.

Facing low literacy rates, Ohio schools in 2024 were required to teach the Science of Reading, instruction that goes back to traditional phonics — breaking down a word letter by letter with a student sounding out the word.

For some districts, like Beavertown Elementary, piloting this program for the 2023-2024 school year, literacy increased by 25% by the end of the following school year. That level of increase is common and continues to grow for districts.

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"The Science of Reading is the way to go," the governor said last week.

Since he has been governor, DeWine and First Lady Fran have helped give over 27 million free books to children through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

Most recently, the state just hired additional reading coaches to work alongside teachers to better help literacy efforts.

This is money "very, very, very" well spent, the governor said.

"I think the key is: are we willing to spend the money?" DeWine asked.

Because many of DeWine's programs have only been in place universally for a short time, their full impact can't be seen yet. That’s why, DeWine said, the long game is so important.

"It gives me confidence that the future governor of the state of Ohio will certainly understand that," the governor said.

RELATED: Ohio's public schools end 2025 feeling bruised. The governor doesn't see it that way.

Republican Vivek Ramaswamy

A major part of Republican Vivek Ramaswamy's campaign is his idea to raise academic standards. He would reinstate the recently dissolved policy that required the state to hold back students if they struggle to read.

RELATED: Ohio House eliminates policy holding back struggling 3rd-grade readers

"If you're medically capable, not if you're dyslexic, but for normal students, you have to be reading by the end of 3rd grade, and you're not automatically going to go to 4th grade until we make sure you're literate," Ramaswamy told our team earlier this year.

Holding a child back will ultimately help them in the long run, he said.

"That's when a kid makes the transition from learning to read to reading to learn, and if they make that transition, they're much more likely to achieve success in life," the Republican said.

He and his team didn't respond to us to answer if they would continue the science of reading or the imagination library.

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Democrat Dr. Amy Acton

Democrat Dr. Amy Acton pointed out how nonpartisan research from Policy Matters Ohio shows that public schools have been underfunded by billions, and one of her main priorities is making sure they have the resources they need.

"The best public schools available so that every, every kid has access to a world-class education," Acton said in a spring interview.

She will keep all of the governor’s current programs, as well as expand on how big an emphasis literacy has in schools, the Democrat added.

In comments Tuesday, she explained how essential public education was for her growing up.

"When I was growing up in Youngstown, dealing with abuse and neglect, public schools and libraries saved my life and gave me hope. I know how important investing in literacy programs and education is to building an Ohio where all of us can get ahead,” Acton said. “As governor, I will continue to support and work to expand Governor DeWine’s literacy initiatives, including the Dolly Parton library, as part of my effort to ensure that all of Ohio’s kids have access to the 21st-century education they deserve.”

This is money worth spending, she said.

"What we're talking about is kids having access to a really high-quality education that meets their needs, and that is something we must be putting our taxpayer dollars to," Acton said.

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Libertarian Don Kissick

Libertarian Don Kissick and running mate James Mills say literacy will "absolutely" be a priority if elected.

"We support continuing programs that demonstrate real results, including expanding access to books through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library," Mills said Tuesday. "However, we would not make a blanket commitment to maintaining every program at its current funding level without evaluating its effectiveness."

They believe Ohio should focus on an education model built around strong hiring standards and trust in qualified educators.

"Rather than continually testing teachers and students to satisfy state mandates, we should ensure on the front end that educators demonstrate mastery of their subject through education, certification, or meaningful professional experience," Mills added. "Then we should empower those professionals to teach."

Follow Statehouse and Columbus bureau reporter Morgan Trau on X, Instagram and Facebook. Email her at Morgan.Trau@wews.com.