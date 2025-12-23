Ohio judge temporarily blocks state from giving unclaimed funds to Browns

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio judge has temporarily blocked the state from handing over $600 million to the Cleveland Browns for their new stadium.

Attorney Jeff Crossman is cheering Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Bill Sperlazzato's ruling — a temporary restraining order (TRO) that will prohibit the state from using the cash, which comes from Ohioans, for the next two weeks.

"We're pleased that the judge saw things the way we have been seeing them all along, which is that the state's taking of this property is likely improper," Crossman said after the hearing. "The process for which they've failed to undertake needs to be followed, and the state court judge hit the pause button to say that 'Hey, let's verify what they're doing is actually constitutional."

This summer, state lawmakers gave the Browns a $600 million performance grant for their new Brook Park stadium using unclaimed funds. Ohio's Division of Unclaimed Funds currently oversees about $4.9 billion in funds, including forgotten bank accounts, utility deposits, uncashed checks and more.

Previously, attorneys for the state argued that they are allowed to take the money, and some lawmakers claim that Crossman's team is "forum shopping," as a federal judge just shot down a request for a preliminary injunction.

In testimony in early December at the federal court, Unclaimed Funds Finance Director Amy Schellhammer said that they have not provided any direct notice to Ohioans, nor is it posted on their website, that $1.7-1.9 billion in unclaimed funds will be taken on Jan. 1, 2026.

A hearing for a preliminary injunction, a possible block while the case is litigated, is set for January 8.

