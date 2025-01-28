Ohio lawmakers: Get ready to steer clear for any vehicle with hazard lights on

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bipartisan group of Ohio lawmakers wants drivers to steer clear of all vehicles with hazard lights on — enhancing the state's "Move Over Law."

On a spring night in 2024, a tow truck driver was responding to a crash.

“He was trying to get [this car] onto the bed — and the other car just came, no stopping, no slowing down — bam!” a witness can be heard telling Cleveland Police through their body camera footage.

Newly released video shows bystanders and EMS recalling the moment that a car hit the 53-year-old tow truck operator, flipping him over and severely injuring his leg.

“Whoever hit him took off, ran into him," a first responder said.

This scene is all too familiar for driving instructor Drew Salyer.

"Our hands follow our eyes and where you look is where your vehicle is going to go," Salyer said. "We just see more and more people not paying attention behind the wheel."

When law enforcement arrived on the scene, the truck driver’s lights were still flashing red, showing other drivers that they were on the side of the road.

The original car owner, who was getting his vehicle towed, also spoke to police, saying that he spoke to the suspect before he sped off.

"I said, 'Dude, are you OK? What's going on? Did you not see my car?'" the man said, referencing the lights. "He's like, 'I'm not OK,' and he took off."

It is unclear what happened to the man or if the suspect was ever caught. EMS did not provide any new details Monday. CPD did not respond.

Ohio has its Move Over Law, making it a crime in Ohio not to change lanes or slow down when specific vehicles — like police or ambulances — have their lights on. But state Sen. Kent Smith (D-Euclid) wants to enhance that.

"It's to require folks to move over if there's a vehicle on the side of the road that's got its hazards on," Smith said.

Under bipartisan Senate Bill 16, drivers would have to move over for all vehicles that are “in distress.” This can be shown with hazards, red lights, flares or another form of emergency sign. It would raise penalties for driving too close or too fast, making it a misdemeanor with hundreds of dollars in fines.

Primary sponsor Steve Wilson (R-Maineville) introduced a version of this legislation last General Assembly and it passed the Senate but stalled in the House.

"There is a lot of data showing a rise in accidents and fatalities related to distressed vehicles," Wilson said last year. "I believe S.B. 178 will prevent more of these accidents and save lives. This legislation will keep drivers and our roadways in the Buckeye State safe."

An additional $100 fine is charged if the offender was distracted.

"All we're trying to do is raise awareness so that we can keep Ohioans who are already in a dangerous circumstance a little bit safer," Smith added.

Salyer likes the bill but said it could go further — applying to any vehicle with or without hazards on.

"Anytime that someone is off the side of the road, it's probably for a good reason," he said.

The bill will be heard in the upcoming months.

Last year, lawmakers wanted to increase fines in construction zones because ODOT workers kept getting hit.

