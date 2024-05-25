Watch Now
Tow truck driver struck near I-71 northbound Friday evening

News 5 Cleveland
Posted at 9:56 PM, May 24, 2024
A tow truck driver was struck Friday evening while responding to a disabled vehicle, according to Cleveland Police.

Before 9:30 p.m., a tow truck driver was responding to the scene of a crash near I-71 northbound and West 25th Street to tow a disabled vehicle when another vehicle struck the driver, Cleveland Police said.

No other information is available at this time, and News 5 has a crew on the scene working to learn more.

