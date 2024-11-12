Ohio lawmakers hurry to pass bills during lame duck session

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the next month, Ohio lawmakers are rushing to pass every remaining bill they want before the year ends. We learned some of their priorities.

It’s a race to the finish line.

"There should be a sense of urgency about getting this done," Gov. Mike DeWine said.

Every remaining bill that doesn’t get passed during the lame duck session dies. Lawmakers would have to go through the same process starting next year to get their bill passed.

The most immediate priority comes from DeWine.

"Hyped-up hemp is being sold in gas stations all over the state of Ohio," the governor said. "There's no age limit."

He has been urging lawmakers for months now to regulate or outright ban delta-8 — what he calls "intoxicating hemp." Right now, it's legal for anyone to buy this low-level marijuana at convenience stores. There are bills to address this in each chamber.

Another priority is SJR 4, a new constitutional amendment. House Majority Floor Leader Bill Seitz (R-Cincinnati) explained that this would renew Ohio’s authority to issue bonds to fund local-level public infrastructure capital improvement projects.

"We are going to put that bond issue on the May ballot," Seitz said.

Next is some kind of bill focused on property taxes. House Minority Whip Dani Isaacsohn’s H.B. 645 is one supported by each side.

"There's a bipartisan bill... I am proud to be one of the sponsors of, that would create a circuit breaker that would provide up to $1000 in credit or rebate for both renters and homeowners that are burdened by property taxes," Isaacsohn (D-Cincinnati) said.

There is also H.B. 7, which is stuck in the Senate. This bill would expand access to prenatal, postnatal, infant and toddler services and supports.

"It seems to be a bill that addresses the infant and maternal mortality crisis that has plagued Ohio for years... This is really about helping our preborn and our born children, their parents and our families live and thrive to their fullest God-given potentials by getting their best start at life," state Rep. Andrea White (R-Kettering) said.

And while all of this legislation has been bipartisan so far, Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) explained that there is a lot the Democrats are trying to play defense on.

"I don't want to see any of the people of Ohio have their rights taken away," she said.

Senate Bill 104 would ban transgender students from using the bathroom of their choice.

Plus, there are hundreds more bills, but it's up to the lawmakers to decide which gets through and which needs to go through the entire hearing process again at the next General Assembly.

Also happening in lame duck — leadership for the next G.A. will be chosen, specifically the House Speaker.

