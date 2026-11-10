Ohio Republican speaker considering reforms to executive offices before Democrats take over

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lawmakers are hurrying to pass their bills before the end of the year, but House leadership has been focusing on the balance of power in the capital.

The lame duck period, in between a major election and the end of the legislative term, is when lawmakers make a mad dash to get policy passed. But the Republicans in leadership are not being super clear about their priorities.

"I struggle to think about what exactly those things are," Ohio House Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said. "But, you know, it's going to appear."

What Speaker Matt Huffman’s focus is on is the election results and how to move forward.

Along with the governor's office looking different, so will the General Assembly. Democrats flipped about a dozen legislative seats, breaking the Republican supermajority in the Ohio House. The GOP can no longer override a governor's veto.

"I think the people spoke pretty clearly last week that they want a government that actually works on their behalf, a government that works for the people, not the other way around," House Minority Leader Dani Isaacsohn (D-Cincinnati) said.

Despite Isaacsohn saying that this election should shape a more bipartisan legislature, some Republicans have expressed interest in limiting the powers of the governor before Acton takes office.

"There are a number of reforms; some of them have nothing to do with a new governor, but there's a number of those things," Huffman said. "But we're sort of gathering those and deciding what is constitutional."

One proposal would expand the General Assembly's ability to rescind Department of Health orders, which Huffman said was a "good thought."

Last week, Governor Mike DeWine told me he would veto any proposals limiting any member of the executive branch’s power.

WATCH MORE about what DeWine said:

Limit Acton's powers? DeWine declines

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"Why waste time trying to limit the governor's powers when DeWine already said he would veto it? Is this a negotiating tool with the Democrats?" I asked Huffman.

"No," he said, adding that I was assuming 'a fact not in evidence.' "What we're having is discussions about how we can reform government in lame duck, not just regarding the governor."

He referenced legislation that would revise the Ohio Controlling Board's notification process.

"If you or someone else says that's limiting executive branch power, so be it," Huffman said to me.

Others, like state Rep. Ron Ferguson (R-Wintersville) have proposed more drastic options. He is introducing a resolution that would reduce the veto override threshold from 60 to 50 votes. Both Huffman and Senate President Rob McColley raised concerns about it, pouring cold water on the idea.

There is growing frustration within the Republicans since Huffman lost ten seats.

"The majority of the people are upset that the sitting speaker of the House actively worked against incumbent members, and was not able to actually help members in November," Ferguson, who is an avid-Huffman opponent, said.

Huffman and the Republicans' leadership team backed Ferguson's and state Rep. Jason Stephens' opponents in their primaries.

"Who should be speaker?" I asked Ferguson.

"Anybody but the guy that is now," he replied.

But Huffman wants to retain speakership, and if he promises the Democrats not to infringe on Acton, they could make a deal to support him.

"I'll be the nominee of the majority party, and I hope to get support from the minority party also," Huffman said.

Or, the Dems could support another candidate who is more in line with their priorities, which Isaacsohn seems open to — but refused to answer when I asked him yes or no.

"Our job here is to make life better for the people we represent and serve," he said. "The legislature has not been doing that for way too long, and we have an incredible opportunity to move in that direction starting next year."

The House speakership vote takes place next week, and all policy has to be passed by mid-December.

Follow Statehouse and Columbus bureau reporter Morgan Trau on X, Instagram and Facebook. Email her at Morgan.Trau@wews.com.