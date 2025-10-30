Ohio Republicans, Democrats introduce bipartisan congressional map that favors GOP

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Redistricting Commission has introduced and is expected to pass a bipartisan map on Friday, one that makes the districts lean more red but still keeps races relatively competitive.

The map makes several changes to key races. Reps. Emilia Sykes of District 13 in Northeast Ohio, Marcy Kaptur of District 9 in Northwest Ohio and Greg Landsman of District 1 in Southwest Ohio have been the top GOP targets, according to Republican party leaders.

News 5

Ohio's congressional districts are currently composed of 10 Republicans and five Democrats; however, both the Sykes and Kaptur seats were already leaning red. Landsman's was leaning slightly blue. With this anticipated map, it would keep a 12-3 map that already existed in 2022.

Sykes appears to be in the best position of the three, with her seat now slightly leaning blue, but still left in a purple district. Both districts for Landsman and Kaptur get more Republican, but the Cincinnati congressman could be considered a toss-up.

Kaptur's district would become several points more Republican than it was in 2022.

Morgan Trau

Nine districts lean Republican, two lean Democratic and four fall in the 45–55% competitive range, according to the commission's analysis.

By passing through the ORC instead of the General Assembly, the map is not subject to a referendum. The commission has another meeting on Friday morning in which they are set to officially pass the map.

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.