Ohio Republicans need the help of Democrats to pass gas tax suspension

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Democrats are uniquely in a position of power over the Republicans, as the GOP is asking for help in passing Vivek Ramaswamy's gas tax suspension before the November election.

Ramaswamy, the Republican candidate for governor, is working with state lawmakers to pass a bill that would suspend Ohio's motor fuel tax for 90 days. The tax is $0.385 per gallon for gasoline and $0.47 per gallon for diesel.

"This isn't a campaign promise," Ramaswamy said during a news conference Wednesday morning. "This is action."

He stood in front of two campaign signs, joined by his running mate, Senate President Rob McColley (R-Napoleon), and House Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima). Several lawmakers, some with very competitive elections, sat in the audience.

"This is something that is very doable in the short period of time that we have," Huffman said.

The tax is used to maintain and construct roads, highways and bridges — as well as fix potholes. Leaders say lost revenue would be replaced by dipping into ODOT’s ending cash balance.

After this story aired, the Office of Budget Management explained that ODOT had no money to spare.

"The cash balance in that fund today is just under $1.6 billion and the balance fluctuates daily," OBM's Pete LuPiba said. "It supports $5 billion open purchase orders for operations, maintenance, and capital improvements. There is no money in the account that is not planned for future projects."

Before this revelation, Ramaswamy said there was money to use.

"Ohio, under Republican leadership, has thankfully been on a good fiscal trajectory that we can do this," Ramaswamy said.

Ohio candidates for governor want to suspend the gas tax

RELATED: Ohio candidates for governor want to suspend the gas tax

Money from the General Revenue Fund or rainy-day fund could also be used to supplement the funding, the GOP said.

Critics argue this is a political move to win votes, since gas was higher in the spring. Ramaswamy said this is to alleviate diesel costs and, on Tuesday, said it would help farmers with diesel costs.

"The diesel prices, I think, were the final straw for us," he said.

I pointed out that farmers have an exemption from the fuel tax, and asked how this wasn't actually just for political reasons since diesel prices were the catalyst.

"Sure, and diesel was the urgency, absolutely. So look, who does diesel impact? It impacts everybody," Ramaswamy said, noting that truckers are the other major group dealing with price hikes. "The input costs that farmers are facing, Morgan, I think you know this well... The number one thing weighing on our farmers is those input costs."

Republicans want to pass this with an emergency clause, meaning it takes effect immediately after being signed instead of 90 days later. They would need at least two Democrats in the House to side with them.

"We should be able to do this on a bipartisan basis," Ramaswamy said.

House Minority Leader Dani Isaacsohn (D-Cincinnati) scoffed at this.

"Does anyone still believe anything this guy says? He has not called me. He has not included Democrats in this process at all," Isaacsohn said following the event.

He isn’t currently on board, and the easiest way to win over Democrats is to reallocate the $600 million from unclaimed funds the GOP gave to Jimmy Haslam for the Cleveland Browns' new stadium. When asked if he had any thoughts on that, Huffman laughed and said no.

"Will you give them the votes next week to pass this?" I asked Isaacsohn.

"Just as Speaker Huffman and Senate President McColley now have to call all their members and let them know that, 'Oh guys, by the way, Vivek Ramaswamy had a bad poll result, and we, on a whim, decided to call a session for a gubernatorial candidate' — just as they are calling their members to try and figure out if they can even pull this off, we will be caucusing to discuss our options," he responded.

Dr. Amy Acton, the Democratic candidate for governor, actually brought up this idea first, Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) said.

Antonio said she would encourage her side to vote, too, as long as the infrastructure is protected.

"Will I vote for something that there might be political points gained on the other side?... I would still vote for it," she said.

The senator did point out that Ramaswamy seems to be superseding Gov. Mike DeWine when it comes to the lawmakers listening to policy ideas.

"This really smacks in the face of bringing, in a way that I've never seen before, bringing a political campaign actually into the chamber of the Ohio legislature," Antonio said.

"Is that appropriate?" I asked her.

"I don't think it is," she responded.

DeWine has typically been against suspending the gas tax, but said he wants to learn more about how this proposal would be funded.

Long-term solution

Vivek Ramaswamy said he isn't in control of world affairs, but does want President Donald Trump's war with Iran to end. He will not use his connection with the president to urge him to stop it, though, he said.

"Does everyone rather not have that war exist? Absolutely. I certainly — we're all in that camp, right? Every American is probably in that camp," he said.

According to Trump, gas prices will go down soon. He believes his war, which helped drive up gas prices, will end after the midterms.

But in the short term, this gas tax will have to do, the leaders said.

Despite different lawmakers originally proposing a gas tax break in the spring, the new bill will be cosponsored by Republicans facing very competitive races.

RELATED: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shuts down proposal to suspend state gas tax

Follow Statehouse and Columbus bureau reporter Morgan Trau on X, Instagram and Facebook. Email her at Morgan.Trau@wews.com.