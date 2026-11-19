COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Republicans are sending a massive bill loosening many of the state's remaining gun restrictions to Gov. Mike DeWine's desk.

Democrats have sent a letter to DeWine, urging him to veto Senate Bill 278, which they call dangerous and "irresponsible."

"It is possibly one of the worst bills to come before us on the floor," state Rep. Eric Synenberg (D-Beachwood) said during session Wednesday.

In under 24 hours and behind closed doors, 200 pages of gun policy were inserted into a bill fast-tracked to hit the House floor.

Originally, the legislation just allowed anyone to sue cities that have gun safety laws.

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Now, the massive gun bill lowers the age to carry a concealed weapon from 21 to 18. It also expands the weapons one is allowed to carry; now, a teen can conceal firearms like assault rifles and sawed-off shotguns.

With most of the policy never having received public testimony, Synenberg and state Rep. Darnell Brewer (D-Cleveland) have tried to wrap their heads around it.

"Let me repeat that one last time: This bill allows teenagers to carry deadly weapons without mandatory training," Brewer said.

It also removes all requirements to store firearms while driving.

"It would allow a driver in a road rage incident to have a loaded firearm sitting on their passenger seat," Synenberg said.

Republicans like state Rep. Josh Williams (R-Sylvania Township) argue that people should have these rights under the Second Amendment.

"We are intending to protect the constitutional rights of adults in Ohio to keep and bear arms by removing unconstitutional restrictions on owning and possessing weapons," the Republican said.

Williams, an attorney who helped create the bill, said that Ohio having more restrictive gun laws than what the original framers of the Constitution wrote should be illegal.

"To restrict an adult from owning, possessing, carrying, or transporting a firearm in the state of Ohio, we would have to show that at the time the Second Amendment was ratified in 1791, those restrictions or similar restrictions existed," Williams continued.

Synenberg, also an attorney, disagreed.

"The Second Amendment and responsible gun ownership are not mutually exclusive," he said.

Democrats point out that all of their bipartisan gun safety proposals have stalled, but the bill in this form was rammed through without a single hearing.

"At what point does protecting a constitutional right become an excuse to abandon responsible policymaking?" Synenberg asked.

Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn’t reviewed the bill yet, but previously he has said he opposes loosening gun laws.

Follow Statehouse and Columbus bureau reporter Morgan Trau on X, Instagram and Facebook. Email her at Morgan.Trau@wews.com.