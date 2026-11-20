COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio will continue allowing child marriage, at least for now. Senate leadership said the Republicans question what "problem" they would solve.

"This state is backwards," state Sen. Bill DeMora (D-Columbus) said.

He and all Democrats, a coalition of Republicans and a slew of former child brides, have been begging leadership to allow a vote to ban child marriage.

"Please protect her in the way that I should have been protected," Stephanie Lane, a survivor, said.

Senate President Rob McColley (R-Napoleon), despite supporting the ban himself, said it isn’t happening.

RELATED: Ohio Republicans stall ban on child marriage

"This is something that we're not prepared to vote for," McColley said.

Before 2019, Ohio had no minimum age to get married. Now, 17-year-olds can still marry someone up to four years older, as long as a court signs off on it. McColley said for the Republican caucus, that’s enough.

"The question remained: what problem are we trying to solve here that doesn't already have the oversight in place?" he said.

State Sens. Bill Blessing (R-Colerain Township) and DeMora introduced S.B. 341 in February, which would only allow adults to marry.

The bill passed unanimously out of committee, and it had no public opponents, but McColley won't bring it to a full floor vote.

"There are individuals in our caucus who know people who were married before they were 18," the president said. "Many of them might even be related to people who were married before they were 18 and have been happily married for, in many cases, decades."

RELATED: Ohio GOP leaders differ on whether child marriage should be a 'debate'

Last week, I asked Gov. Mike DeWine what he thought about the bill.

"Well, my girlfriend did not want to get married when she was a teenager; we had to wait," DeWine said, cheekily, referencing First Lady Fran. "My girlfriend said we had to wait until she was 20, so she turned 20 on May 20th, and we got married on June 3. That's the end of my story for the day."

"Wonderful story. How do you feel about the bill?" I responded.

"We'll get that next time," he said, saying goodbye as I protested.

DeMora cited data from advocacy organizations that laws like this can lead to abuse of women. Adults take custody of their married teen spouses, so there is no way for them to legally get out. They can’t file for divorce as a minor.

"At 17, I found myself homeless with a nine-month-old baby, unable to get housing or even file for divorce until I turned 18," survivor Stephanie Lowry said.

Lowry said she struggled to get into a women's shelter because of her age.

"Most of these young girls that get married under the age of 18 end up having issues like substance issues, battered women, sexual abuse," DeMora said.

Supporters believe there are enough votes to pass it. McColley adamantly denied this.

"What you might be getting told by this person, that person, or the other person is completely different than what happens in private conversations that we have within our caucus," he said.

Only a few Republicans are against it, DeMora said, and they should stand by their beliefs and allow a public vote.

"Something that actually protects women; God forbid we try to do that and piss off a couple of people in their caucus," he said.

Advocates say they will try again to pass the bill in the next general assembly, when more Democrats are in office.

Follow Statehouse and Columbus bureau reporter Morgan Trau on X, Instagram and Facebook. Email her at Morgan.Trau@wews.com.