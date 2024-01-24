Ohio Senate set to override Gov. DeWine's veto on tobacco regulation ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Senate is set to override Gov. Mike DeWine's veto on their legislation to prohibit cities from regulating flavored tobacco.

Should cities be able to ban flavored tobacco? Cities that have looked into these types of bans, like Cleveland and Columbus, would be able to ban flavors unless the legislature overrides the governor.

The governor has continuously vetoed legislation that would take away home rule when it comes to tobacco regulations. The latest was in the budget, the one that went into effect this January.

The Senate session begins at 1:30 p.m.

