Ohio Senate set to override Gov. DeWine's veto on tobacco regulation ban

Marshall Ritzel/AP
In this Jan. 31, 2020 photo a woman holds a Puff Bar flavored disposable vape device in New York. (AP Photo/Marshall Ritzel)
Posted at 1:10 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 13:10:08-05

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Senate is set to override Gov. Mike DeWine's veto on their legislation to prohibit cities from regulating flavored tobacco.

Should cities be able to ban flavored tobacco? Cities that have looked into these types of bans, like Cleveland and Columbus, would be able to ban flavors unless the legislature overrides the governor.

The governor has continuously vetoed legislation that would take away home rule when it comes to tobacco regulations. The latest was in the budget, the one that went into effect this January.

The Senate session begins at 1:30 p.m.

