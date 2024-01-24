Ohio Senate set to override Gov. DeWine's veto, banning gender-affirming care for trans youth

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Senate is set to vote to override Gov. Mike DeWine's veto on legislation that would ban gender-affirming care from transgender youth and prohibit trans students from participating in athletics on teams that align with their identity.

The Senate will meet at 1:30 p.m. Protests from the LGBTQ+ community and their allies took place outside the Statehouse at 12:30 p.m.

If the lawmakers pass the override, House Bill 68 will go into effect in 90 days.

RELATED: Ohio House overrides governor's veto of bill banning gender-affirming care for trans youth

News 5 has extensively covered this legislation for years. Click or tap here to find more stories.

RELATED: With veto override looming, DeWine issues executive order prohibiting gender-affirming surgeries on minors

The bill would prohibit gender-affirming care for trans and nonbinary youth, including hormone blockers, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), medical or surgical procedures and some mental health services. In addition to banning gender-affirming care for trans children, it would prohibit trans athletes from taking part in women's sports.

When DeWine vetoed the bill last month, he said: “Were House Bill 68 to become law, Ohio would be saying that the state, that the government, knows better what is medically best for a child better than the two people who love the child the most - the parents. I cannot sign this bill as it was currently written and just a few minutes ago, I vetoed the bill.”

H.B. 68 was introduced by state Rep. Gary Click (R-Vickery). Lawmakers in favor of the bill argue that trans teens don’t know what they really want, and their parents and doctors are pressured to approve of this healthcare.

About five trans student-athletes are competing in middle and high school in the state. None have won any awards for sports.

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.