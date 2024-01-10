Ohio House overrides governor's veto of bill banning gender-affirming care for trans youth

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio House voted to override Gov. Mike DeWine's veto on legislation that would ban gender-affirming care from transgender youth and prohibit trans students from participating in athletics on teams that align with their identity.

The House voted 65 to 28 to override the veto, with five members not voting.

DeWine issued the following statement regarding the override:

"I continue to believe it is in the best interests of children for these medical decisions to be made by the child’s parents and not by the government."

The override now goes to the Senate, which won't be taking it up until Jan. 24. If they pass the override, the legislation goes into effect 90 days later.

DeWine on Friday issued an executive order prohibiting gender-affirming surgeries on minors in Ohio and set forth draft administrative rules around gender-affirming care in minors and adults one week after he vetoed House Bill 68, which would restrict any gender-affirming care for minors in Ohio.

Last month, DeWine vetoed House Bill 68, saying, “Were House Bill 68 to become law, Ohio would be saying that the state, that the government, knows better what is medically best for a child better than the two people who love the child the most - the parents,” DeWine said, adding, “I cannot sign this bill as it was currently written and just a few minutes ago, I vetoed the bill.”

The bill would prohibit gender-affirming care for trans and nonbinary youth, including hormone blockers, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), medical or surgical procedures and some mental health services. In addition to banning gender-affirming care for trans children, it would prohibit trans athletes from taking part in women's sports.

H.B. 68 was introduced by state Rep. Gary Click (R-Vickery). Lawmakers in favor of the bill argue that trans teens don’t know what they really want, and their parents and doctors are pressured to approve of this healthcare.

