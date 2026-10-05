COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's deadline to register to vote in the November election is on Monday night.

Watch the full video below:

Ohio voter registration deadline is Monday night. Here's how to make sure you are registered

County boards of elections are expecting massive turnout for the midterms.

"There's a lot at stake," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said.

Among the many competitive races, DeWine’s successor will be found this fall, which is why he is encouraging eligible voters to participate and has urged voters to register.

"This is a very, very important election, and we know that many years when it's not a presidential election, not as many people vote," the governor said.

Mike West with the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections said this year is going to be different.

"People are very interested in voting, and we think this is gonna be comparable to a presidential election," West said.

Boards are already dealing with an influx in registrations and are expecting even more to come by Monday evening.

Registration

To check your registration status, click here to go to voterlookup.ohiosos.gov.

If you don’t see your name, that means you need to register. If it's an old address, update it using the register to vote link.

You can sign up online by clicking here to go to voteohio.gov by midnight. You will need your basic information, an Ohio license or ID card and the last four digits of your Social Security number.

You could also go in person to your local board of elections by 9 p.m. If you don’t have an Ohio license or ID, you can fill out a form at the board, but you have to make sure to get your official or interim Ohio paperwork at the BMV before voting in person.

Public libraries will also be open and helping to register people to vote. For Columbus residents, you can also go to the Secretary of State's Client Service Center at their downtown office.

"When you register on paper, you just write down your license or ID number or the last four of your Social," West said. "Even if you skip the ID or the license number, we'll still process it with your Social Security number."

Early voting begins Tuesday at 8 a.m. You must vote at your county BOE if you vote early.

If you do not know your county's website, click or tap here. This contains their addresses, emails and phone numbers.

Follow Statehouse and Columbus bureau reporter Morgan Trau on X, Instagram and Facebook. Email her at Morgan.Trau@wews.com.