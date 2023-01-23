Opening statements begin in Ohio's largest public corruption trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Opening statements start Monday in the largest public corruption trial in Ohio history, with former Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives Larry Householder accused of accepting a nearly $61 million bribe in exchange for legislation to bail out FirstEnergy.

The public will begin to learn how and why FirstEnergy paid $60 million to the nonprofit Generation Now, which Householder allegedly controlled. The speaker is accused of working with former GOP leader Matt Borges and at least three others to pass a billion-dollar bailout for the struggling nuclear power company. This $1.3 billion bailout led to raised electricity rates and had Ohioans paying for fossil fuel power plants, including one outside the state.

Both men pleaded not guilty.

Householder and Borges were two of five people arrested back in 2020. House operative Jeff Longstreth and lobbyist Juan Cespedes both pleaded guilty in the case. Longtime lobbyist Neil Clark died by suicide in his Florida home after pleading not guilty to racketeering.

News 5 Statehouse reporter Morgan Trau will be in Cincinnati covering the trial.

