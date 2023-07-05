Organization pushing for marijuana legalization in Ohio says it gathered enough signatures for November ballot

Over 222,000 signatures were gathered and submitted in favor of marijuana legalization in Ohio, according to organizers looking to put the issue on the November ballot.

The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol submitted the signatures on Wednesday and said it exceeded the requirements for the issue to appear on the November 7 election ballot.

“Our issue will authorize the possession and use of marijuana by adults 21 and over and provide a framework for the state to ensure proper regulation and fair taxation,” Coalition spokesman Tom Haren said in a statement.

With the regulation of marijuana sales, the Department of Commerce would impose a 10% tax on adult-use marijuana sales, which would generate tax revenue and could be reinvested in local communities throughout Ohio, say organizers.

The coalition is now waiting for the Ohio Secretary of State and local Boards of Election to verify the signatures.

“We want to regulate marijuana in a manner similar to how the state regulates alcohol sales and consumption,” Haren said. “We’re ready to end the prohibition and let Ohioans responsibly use marijuana just like people in half of the country already do. It’s just common sense.”

RELATED: Recreational marijuana supporters closer to legalizing weed in Ohio