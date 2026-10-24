POWELL, Ohio — Republican Vivek Ramaswamy is attempting to reframe his controversial ad featuring Democrat Amy Acton's estranged mother as protestors have started gathering at his events.

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Ramaswamy tries to reframe controversial ad, claiming it wasn’t about child sex abuse amid protests

On Friday morning, about two dozen protestors showed up with signs outside the Ohio Republican Party's statewide bus tour kickoff event in Strongsville.

"The latest round of stuff that came out with Vivek, I think he's beyond reproach," protestor Judy Routhier, a Westlake resident, said.

She held up a sign saying, "Nobody slithers lower than Vivek #VileAds."

Other signs said Ramaswamy "defends child predators," that he protects "pedos" and that he "exploits child abuse for votes."

"There are too many scumbags with too much money and too much power," Reminderville resident Justin Strekal, who took a half day off work to protest, said.

About a dozen protesters also held up signs condemning Ramaswamy in Delaware County, Ohio, his second stop on the tour.

The protests mainly centered around Ramaswamy's controversial ad featuring Acton's estranged mother, Donna Arthur.

"I worked at Children and Family Service Association, building one of the first two sexual abuse programs in America... Amy has a serious problem." Arthur states in the ad. "She is a liar. She lies about her past."

The ad, one which Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and a growing number of fellow Republicans are telling Ramaswamy to take down, has become a flashpoint in the final weeks until the competitive election.

"Knowing the backstory, I think is just vitally, vitally important, and that's what makes it so serious, that's what makes it so, so wrong," DeWine said Friday.

The governor made news when he called the press to the Statehouse Thursday to condemn the ad, telling Ramaswamy to pull it "immediately."

RELATED: 'Just wrong': Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tells Ramaswamy to immediately take down controversial ad

Mahoning County Court records we obtained show that Cledith Arthur was arrested and charged with sexually abusing Acton, who was 12 years old at the time. The abuse went from ages 10 to 12, she said. Her mother lost custody, and after pleading not guilty, documents show the stepfather posted bond and fled, becoming a fugitive of the state until his death in 2004.

"The fact that he would want to re-traumatize a woman who was raped as a 12-year-old is the lowest of the low," Routhier said.

Now, Ramaswamy is trying to change the perceptions of the ad. On Tuesday, he first said if Acton didn’t think it was fair, she should debate him.

RELATED: Ramaswamy takes responsibility for controversial ad featuring Acton's estranged mother

"Our ad had nothing, nothing to do with childhood abuse, sexual abuse," Ramaswamy said to our Cleveland team Friday. "We condemn that as forcefully as anyone."

He and his running mate, Senate President Rob McColley, are blaming the media for blowing up the story.

"Our ad was about a consistent track record of Amy Acton telling lies, including during this campaign," Ramaswamy said.

President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance have been backing him. Trump insulted DeWine repeatedly Thursday, calling him "disloyal to the party. He also said the governor wants a "Dumocrat" to win and "doesn’t want someone who will do a much better job than he is capable of doing."

DeWine laughed at the comments Friday.

"I have thoughts, but I'm not gonna comment," he said, chuckling.

I tried to ask him why he thought so many Republicans were so upset with his comments, but he said he couldn't comment on what other people are thinking.

"I certainly stand by my original comments," the governor said.

Even though Ramaswamy said he will not be pulling the ad, DeWine will not be pulling his endorsement. The governor said he already committed to supporting the whole ticket.

"We have some really good people on that ticket," DeWine said, adding that U.S. Sen. Jon Husted needs to be sent back to Congress.

"Is Vivek one of those 'really good people' that's on the ticket?" I asked the governor.

After a long pause, DeWine said he wasn't referring to Ramaswamy.

"Well, I was really talking about people I've worked with... For years and years. I've served with them in public office in Ohio," the governor responded. "So those are the people I was — just talking about the people I've worked with."

I asked if he was worried that the Ramaswamy ad is bringing down the rest of the ticket, but DeWine didn't want to get into "speculation," he said.

Husted, Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Auditor Keith Faber all said they would not have run the ad. Treasurer Robert Sprague attempted to evade questions about it Friday, but then said voters would need to decide what they think.

"I think that all of our campaigns, quite honestly, would be a lot better off if we focus on the issue, which is what I'm focused on in the secretary of state race," Sprague told me Friday after the event.

During his speech Friday, candidate for Treasurer Jay Edwards made comments about how Republicans can only win if the GOP stays unified.

DeWine said that he will not be campaigning with Ramaswamy.

Under the FCC rules for political advertising, broadcast television stations are required to air ads for all federal candidates and most state candidates. The candidates are protected by the FCC’s “no censorship rule,” which prevents the stations from refusing an ad or running it at times viewers are less likely to see it due to content. In addition, The E.W. Scripps Company supports the freedom of speech principles that are the basis of the First Amendment.

Follow Statehouse and Columbus bureau reporter Morgan Trau on X, Instagram and Facebook. Email her at Morgan.Trau@wews.com.