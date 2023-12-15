Rep. Forhan not ruling out lawsuit after privileges revoked due to alleged ‘abusive behavior’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Northeast Ohio state Rep. Elliot Forhan is asking for his legislative privileges back, plus an apology, as he fights against a civil protection order and state investigation related to his alleged "abusive" behavior. Since he has suffered damage to his reputation and business, he said he isn't ruling out a lawsuit against the state.

After getting cut off while speaking on the House floor on Wednesday last week, Forhan said this shows he continues to be targeted at the Statehouse.

In November, House leadership stripped Forhan (D-South Euclid) of nearly all his privileges due to allegations of “abusive” and “violent” behavior — and the "pattern of harassment, hostility, and intimidation of colleagues and staff."

The decision to remove his duties was detailed in a 19-page dossier sent to House Democratic Leadership by Minority Leader Allison Russo, which was then obtained by News 5. In this report, it was decided that Forhan can no longer have an office, a legislative aide or utilize any services that state representatives can access.

He denied it all.

"I really appreciate the opportunity to try to set the record straight here," he said after reaching out to News 5.

RELATED: Northeast Ohio lawmaker doesn't regret alleged 'abusive behavior' after being punished by Democratic leaders

News 5 has been reporting on Forhan's situation from the beginning. Click here to read more in-depth about the allegations, how they started and the timeline of events.

On Monday, Forhan sent a 46-page memo back to Russo that accused her of a smear campaign, hurting his reputation in the process.

"As a result of these publications, I lost, at least temporarily, the main client of my private law practice; I have suffered negative consequences in my teaching job and in other professional respects," he wrote in his memo. "Time is running short to undo the damage."

Now, he is asking Russo to reinstate his privileges. He also wants Russo to take back characterizations from her memo that call him violent, he said.

"It doesn't contain any allegations even," he said. "And there's a reason — because I was never violent."

News 5 brought up an example of violence from the memo; however, he insisted his words weren't meant to be taken seriously.

As the controversy surrounding his actions swirled, Forhan released and then deleted several videos apologizing for his behavior to state Reps. Juanita Brent (D-Cleveland) and Jessica Miranda (D-Forest Park).

Brent filed and received a protection order against Forhan after numerous incidents of harassment, she said, including several videos made about her.

"I love you," Forhan can be heard saying to Brent in a now-deleted, yet saved by News 5, TikTok video.

RELATED: ‘Concerned for my safety’ — State Rep. Brent says she filed civil protection order against Rep. Forhan

Brent also filed a police report after Forhan allegedly came to her house after the restraining order was filed. Forhan denied this, saying he only went to Brent's home once in the summer.

News 5 reached out to Brent to see her response to his allegations that the police report was false, but she did not immediately respond to comment.

"I was going there to pay my respects to a party leader and to ask her what I can do to make things right between us because it seemed to me like something was wrong," he said, also adding that he was door-knocking for campaigns.

Forhan didn't regret going to her or other members' homes since it's not a "cardinal sin" to door knock, he said.

Nothing has resulted in charges so far.

House Speaker Jason Stephens is not taking any chances. He has launched an investigation into Forhan’s behavior.

"We need to have a safe work environment here in the House," Stephens said after News 5 asked him about the situation.

The speaker has also removed Forhan’s badge access, meaning he can only get into the Statehouse through a metal detector. The lawmaker also has a security escort that follows him around.

"Following me around everywhere I go — following me when I go to the bathroom — it's very strange," Forhan explained.

Stephens said it is the best thing to do for the time being.

"It was a prudent thing for us to do," the speaker said. "For everybody's situation — I just think it made sense that we just do that and that way there's no issues."

Forhan has retained counsel in the protection order case but isn’t ruling out a lawsuit against the state.

"I'm defending myself in every respect," he said. "I am exploring all my options. That's all I think I should probably say on that for the moment."

He can resolve all of this since he can forgive the accusers, he said.

"Do you believe that you've done anything wrong in this situation?" Statehouse reporter Morgan Trau asked.

"Morgan, I'm trying to treat everybody every day with kindness, but at the same time, I'm never going to back down... from standing up for my constituents or my voters or myself.

When asked if he was regretful for how things unfolded, he said that "he is disappointed in the decisions at the leadership level."

Even though an apology would be nice, he now doesn't even care as much for it — he just wants a retraction and correction from Russo.

Russo provided the following comment to News 5: "There is a restraining order that prevents Rep. Forhan from legally being in proximity to another member of the Democratic Caucus. We continue to make accommodations for him to participate in Democratic Caucus business. Rep. Forhan is certainly able to give his version of how he perceives his behavior and its impact on others."

Forhan’s court date on the protection order is next week, but his main concern is Saturday. The Cuyahoga County Democratic Party is getting together to discuss endorsements for the March primary — which will impact his race.

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.