State Rep. Forhan pens letter to House Speaker Stephens calling treatment strange, compares it to Bob Young

Northeast Ohio State Rep. Elliot Forhan (D-South Euclid) said in a letter sent to House Speaker Jason Stephens that the decision to remove his access to state facilities amid a growing controversy differed from his one-time colleague, state Rep. Bob Young, who didn't receive the same treatment, despite being indicted and later convicted in a domestic violence-related crime.

Forhan told News 5 in an exclusive interview that he doesn't regret the actions that led to Democratic Party leaders stripping him of nearly all lawmaker privileges, citing him for behavior they describe as "abusive" and "violent."

The decision to remove his duties was detailed in a 19-page dossier sent to House Democratic Leadership by Minority Leader Allison Russo, which was then obtained by News 5. In this report, it was decided that Forhan can no longer have an office, a legislative aide or utilize any services that state representatives can access.

Speaker Jason Stephens has also issued penalties to Forhan in a letter obtained by News 5.

Stephens's letter Forhan received on Nov. 17 notified him that he was officially under formal investigation due to allegations raised by Russo, which claimed his behavior was abusive, erratic and inappropriate.

"While we are all afforded the presumption of innocence, serious allegations and concerns implicating the safety and wellness of House members and staff requires appropriate caution," Stephens said.

In the letter Stephens wrote, the House speaker said he was rescinding access to state facilities and implementing safety measures while the investigation takes place.

In the letter to Stephens, dated Nov. 20, Forhan called the different treatment of himself and Young "strange."

"Please note that I understand that investigations by special counsel appointed by the Ohio Attorney General of House matters are often sham investigations with predetermined results," Forhan wrote.

He continued, "I note also that nobody (1) suspended badge access, (2) reassigned the legislative aide or (3) requested any special-counsel appointment in connection with the alleged conduct by former Representative Bob Young, recently convicted of committing a domestic-violence crime. Former Rep. Young was charged with and then indicted for committing, in addition to domestic violence: assault, menacing and violating a protection order. The difference in the treatment of Rep. Young and me is, given the nature of the allegations in each case, strange."

Forhan closed his letter to Stephens by calling the entire situation a "misunderstanding."

"The House should not, in my view, waste resources on what seems to be a politicized matter within the Democratic caucus," Forhan concluded.

Forhan is serving in his first term at the House. He represents an area of the east-side suburbs of Cleveland. He is an attorney and was an activist before joining the legislature.

The trouble all started back in May when Cleveland Heights salon owner Ladosha Wright traveled down to the statehouse. She opposed legislation that Forhan cosponsored, which resulted in a confrontation following the hearing.

"He was intimidating, and he just continued to yell and point his finger in my face, and it just became very volatile like out of nowhere," Wright told the News 5 crew at her salon. "I've never had the confrontation of a white man being so aggressive — so it was traumatizing because it just made me feel like I was helpless."

The exchange left her so shaken that she filed a three-page formal complaint.

After an investigation, Russo sanctioned Forhan, forcing him to take implicit bias training. Originally, Forhan issued a public apology.

But now, he is changing his tune. He said he believed his behavior was fine because he falsely believed Wright was a lobbyist.

Forhan released a series of videos following the publishing of the article on Friday. In the videos, which have now been deleted, Forhan apologizes to fellow lawmakers state Reps. Juanita Brent (D-Cleveland) and Jessica Miranda (D-Forest Park).

“I expressed annoyance directly to you in trying to end that conversation… I should not have done that in front of Ms. Wright and her colleagues — I regret that; I’m sorry,” Forhan said to Brent. “I love you.”

In a news release sent out today, the NAACP of Cleveland called for the immediate removal or resignation of Forhan.

"Rep. Forhan’s escalating behavior toward Black women is beyond concerning," the release said.

Lawmakers should "carry themselves with honor and respect for the office," it continued.

"Rep Forhan has continued to show that he is unable to do so, particularly when it comes to his colleagues and constituents who are Black women," it said.

Calling for the removal of the representative isn't something the organization takes "lightly," it added.

"Protect Black Women is more than a slogan; it requires action!" the release said. "Removing Rep. Forhan is the only option before us to protect Black women."

The complaint that Wright, a Black woman, made against Forhan became the first of many.

Democratic leadership has counseled and tried to course-correct Forhan following incidents, the document says. Each time, Forhan would act aggressively and threaten "retaliation."

The document asserts concerns about the lawmaker's behavior with his colleagues, constituents, nonprofits, unions and religious groups. Complaints from all parties reported aggressive behavior by the lawmaker, including threats, calling people excessively at all hours of the day and night and showing up to people's homes unannounced.

Forhan's alleged reaction to the Israel/Hamas war is documented several times in the dossier Russo sent to Democratic colleagues, culminating with a confrontation with another lawmaker.

Last week, Forhan allegedly screamed about the war at state Rep. Munira Abdullahi, who is Black and Muslim, alone in a committee room to the point that she was "visibly shaken," and the House Sergeant-At-Arms was called and dispatched to stand outside of where Forhan was — because they believed he would become violent. After leadership tried to calm Forhan down, he became violent, and the leaders kicked Forhan out of the caucus for that day, according to the memo.

However, Forhan defended himself in this situation.

"I stood up for myself, and unfortunately, the leadership of my caucus seemed to disagree with me doing that," he said.

News 5 brought up his colleagues' concerns about mental stability, but Forhan said he was doing fine.

"I do think that it's important that I refine my own approach with respect to these types of situations," he said. "I am actually participating at the moment in a conflict resolution course."

