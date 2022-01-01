Education: University of Alabama (Roll tide!)

Current Position/Job Duties: Reporter

Previous Work Experience: Weekend Evening News Anchor and reporter at WKEF Dayton

Joined News 5: December 2022

Email: bryn.caswell@wews.com

Twitter: @BrynCaswellTV

Facebook: @BrynCaswellTV

Most Memorable Stories: The Oregon District mass shooting in 2019 where 9 innocent people lost their lives, and 17 others were injured. Also, the Dayton Memorial Day tornadoes in 2019 where dozens of tornadoes touched down at once. These tragic events happened just two months apart. The resiliency and tenacity Daytonians have shown is proof that people communities can persevere despite all odds.

Awards/Honors: An Emmy, two Edward R. Murrow awards, and multiple Society of Professional Journalist awards.

News Philosophy: Report the facts, be accurate, remain unbiased, and be human.

Role Models: My mother and father

Favorite Sports Teams: Cavs! #Letemknow

Favorite Music: Pop!

Favorite Movie: Pride and Prejudice

Favorite Program: The Real Housewives franchises

Favorite Book: Outliers by Malcolm Gladwell

Favorite Food: Sushi

Family: Born and raised in Columbus. I also have family in Toledo.

Pet: I have two Maine Coon cats, Sir Pouncelot and Dua Lipa. They are my world and give the best snuggles.

Hobbies & Interests: I love cooking in my free time and creating new recipes. I find it relaxing. I consider myself a foodie and love trying new foods and restaurants.

You're most likely to see me around town at: A Cavs game or West Side Market picking up groceries.

Hidden Talent: I can dance on pointe, still! I trained in ballet for many years.

Something most people don't know about me: I’m certified scuba driver and have traveled around the world to go on dives.

What I like best about Northeast Ohio: Lake Erie in the summer. There’s nothing like grabbing dinner overlooking the water, taking a boat ride, or a stroll at Edgewater Park.

On the weekends I love to: Relax, watch movies, and hang out with friends and family.

Additional Info You Want People to Know About You: I am so excited to call Cleveland home and get involved in the community.