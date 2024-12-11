The Red Cross giving cash for donations this holiday season

CLEVELAND — It’s been almost a year since the American Red Cross declared a national emergency blood shortage. As their blood supply has stabilized throughout the year, the Red Cross says the donations collected this holiday season are vital to avoid another shortage in January 2025.

For the past two years, Meg Goetz has been donating her platelets every two to three weeks.

It’s a simple, selfless process that saves lives.

“By giving platelets, I can help three to four people for every platelet donation,” Goetz said.

This holiday season, donating blood, platelets, or plasma is an invaluable gift to someone in need. To encourage donations during this often challenging time of year, the Red Cross of Northern Ohio offers cash incentives to those who give.

“Running through the end of the week December 15 donors will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice by email just by showing up to donate,” said Jim Mcintyre, Regional Communications Director for the America Red Cross of Northern Ohio.

From December 16 through January 3, the Red Cross will also give donors long-sleeved shirts. These incentives are designed to help the organization address anticipated shortages in the new year, particularly with platelet donations from January 6 through 12.

“Our platelet product has a very short shelf life, so we need our platelet donors throughout the year, but we just want to highlight them during this time to pledge to give on the dates we need them the most,” said Safeyyah Edwards, Team Supervisor Warzel Red Cross.

As donations are needed all year long, remember the best gifts are always free.

“December with the cold weather, more people in the hospital, I don’t think there’s anymore cancer in December, but it’s a nice time to give back to the world,” Goetz said.

While walk-ins are accepted, the Red Cross urges donors to make appointments.

If you are a regular donor, they also encourage platelet donors to make two appointments this holiday season. To make an appointment today, click here.

Donating blood takes around 45 minutes, and platelet donations take two hours.