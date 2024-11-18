Strongsville teen dead after car crash in Columbia Township

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 17-year-old from Strongsville is dead after a car crash in Columbia Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 11:04 p.m. Sunday. Investigators said despite the teen wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, he was still ejected from his 2011 Ford Fusion.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said evidence shows the driver was traveling north on Columbia West River Road where he went left of center near Sprague Road. His vehicle then went over a guardrail and crashed down into an embankment. The 17-year-old was transported to Southwest General Health Center, where he later died.

Besides the driver going left of center, according to investigators, we still do not know what exactly led up to the cause of the deadly crash.

News 5 has reached out to Strongsville City Schools to see if the teen was a student in the district and we are still waiting to hear back.

The scene is cleaned up, and there should be no traffic delays on Columbia West River Road.