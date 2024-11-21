Win free cash for spending in Chagrin Falls this holiday season

Tis’ the season to spend. The holidays are here and if you haven't already started buying your Christmas or Hanukkah gifts, the Chagrin Falls Merchant Association encourages you to start your holiday shopping locally.

Chagrin Falls during the holidays has undeniable charm. It’s the jolly window displays, the glittering holiday light, and the cash you can win back after spending your dollars locally.

“Chagrin Falls is open for business,” said Molly Gelber, President of the Chagrin Falls Merchant Association.

Gelber thought there would be no better incentive to get people to support small businesses this holiday season than to reward shoppers fiscally for their support.

“We wanted to do something bold and grand and you can’t get any more bold or grand than giving cash away,” Gelber said. “So, we have committed to four winners.”

Here’s how the Holiday Cash Splash works:



Go to any Chagrin Falls business, whether that be a boutique, restaurant, theater, or even the inn, purchase something, then submit your receipt online on the Chagrin Falls Merchant Association website.

“Four winners will win $500 each,” Gebler said. “You save your receipts, we have all the shops have little QR codes. We tried to make it super easy for you and you just take a picture of your repeat and scan it and send it to us.”

The Cash Splash initiative started on November 1.

Owner of Cascades Boutique, Wendy French, said it’s already off to a great start, bringing shoppers in from near or far.

“With small businesses and people coming in and shopping with us that’s the heart of our business,” French said. “It’s really easy for people to order on Amazon but obviously you don’t get that personal touch. That’s what we are about. I love when people come in and we get to hear their story. People love to talk and tell you about what’s going on in their lives. That connection is a lot more important than ordering off Amazon or some other place else.”

Down the street, Owner of The Olive Scene, Tracy Lockhart, said shopping locally not only supports livelihoods but is an opportunity to give unforgettable gifts.

“Since the pandemic people have really figured out home town is really the best place to be,” Lockhart said. “I think anyone likes an extra an extra $500 at the holidays that’s nothing to sneeze at.”

Despite the North Main St. bridge being under construction for the past year, Gelber believes no one even notices once the Chagrin Falls charm sinks in.

“It is an experience,” Gebler said. “It’s not a village and people go away with a little piece of Chagrin Falls when they leave.”

People participating can enter an endless amount of times, but you can not enter the receipt twice.