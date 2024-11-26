Boxing gym launches new mental health program for kids

EUCLID, Ohio — Little Giants Gym in Euclid has been around for the last 10 years, helping children fight obesity through boxing. It's now also adding mental health resources for its members.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said one in seven children ages 3-17 have a current diagnosed mental or behavioral health condition.

Tyrese Smith, 12, means business when he steps into the ring.

"Boxing, you can't play games," said Smith.

While he's not one to mess with now, two years ago, Smith started getting bullied in school.

Like any kid, it had an impact on his mental health, but boxing became his healthy outlet.

"It helped me in school; it helped me with my anger, pushed the anger out, helped me with sports in school, helped me with everything, and kept my mind on the prize," Smith said.

Founder of Little Giants Gym, Calvin Love, trains many others just like Smith, kids struggling with PTSD, ADHD, bullying, and body dysmorphia.

"In order to fix the obesity issue we had to get down to the root cause," Love said.

In partnership with an area mental health agency and licensed therapists, Love is now integrating a new program into the gym's training program called Giant Minds, bridging the gap between physical and mental health for children six to 17. Whether a child is already diagnosed or needs someone to talk to, parents can sign their children up for sessions through their insurance or Medicaid plans.

"We are going to cap it at 25 children and then do an eight week rotation," Love said. "So, eight weeks on, two weeks off then, and another eight weeks on to allow more parents to get involved."

Love said his gym is a safe space for healing and self-improvement, whether issues stem from school or home.

"They know they are not being judged; they know they can be themselves," Love said. "It's a safe environment, and by providing that, it allows them to open up and really talk about some of the things that are challenging them every day."

Smith said he's all in and ready to start therapy.

"If it has anything to do with boxing, I'm coming," Smith said.

Children participating in Giant Minds must also enroll at Little Giants Gym. For more information on Giant Minds, click here. The pilot program, which will start as therapy sessions three days a week, launches on December 16.