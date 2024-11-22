Christmas Connection returns to IX Center

CLEVELAND — Christmas has come early to Cleveland. The IX Center welcomes back its annual Christmas Connection event with around 550 vendors.

“We’ve been getting ready to welcome guests to this year’s Christmas Connection for months and can’t wait to open our doors to the annual shopping experience that so many look forward to each year,” said Show Manager Gina Gumina. “We have traditional favorites like SantaLand and the Sugar Plum Shoppe, along with our fun, new Tinseltown Train Area and Merry Christmas, Beautiful feature.”

Vendors range from food to holiday decorations to even hair and makeup products. Thirty-thousand people are expected to attend.

2024 Show Dates & Hours:



Friday, Nov. 22 Early Bird Entry (Limited Tickets Available): 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

General Show Hours — 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23 — 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24 —10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

SantaLand Hours:



Friday, Nov. 22 — 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23 — 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24 — 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Ticket Information:

$14 General Admission at the Box Office (Adult Admission)

$12 General Admission online at ClevelandChristmasConnection.com (Adult Admission)

FREE Children 12 and under