Republicans unsure what to do about Congressman Max Miller

COLUMBUS, Ohio — While federal, state and local Republican leaders are concerned about the allegations against Congressman Max Miller, losing a key U.S. House seat is also top of mind.

These allegations and Republican infighting have led to one question: where is the line in believing accusations when an election is at risk?

The increasing tension in Ohio's 7th U.S. Congressional District race is worrying local Republican officials, like Medina County GOP Chair Jim Renacci.

"Perception will judge people's voting," Renacci said in an interview Monday.

Republican Congressman Max Miller, who has consistently denied allegations of domestic abuse, represents that district, which includes Cleveland's West Side suburbs, as well as Medina, Wayne and Ashland Counties.

He is currently in several legal battles related to abuse allegations made by both his ex-wife and ex-girlfriend. His ex-wife, Emily Moreno, is the daughter of U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno. She has accused him of a slew of abusive behavior, all of which he has denied.

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"People don't like the idea of having somebody in Congress who may have, as alleged, abused his wife, his girlfriend, anybody like that," the chair said.

Still, he remains mostly supportive of Miller, saying that the allegations are just accusations at the time. If proven, he said he would remove his support. But Renacci acknowledged the district is split: some voters like the work Miller has done, others say they can’t vote for him and may sit out this competitive race. Miller didn't respond to comment on how he plans to win over these newly skeptical voters.

"Quite frankly, there's not a lot of time for another Republican to step in, which is really problematic here," Renacci said.

Someone who thinks voters should stay home for this race is conservative activist Mark Pukita.

"I would just like to see him step down," Pukita said.

Miller held a 20-minute live stream on Sunday morning in which he denied all allegations, as well as provided a folder of court documents. The video didn't increase Pukita's confidence.

"I do think that this has now risen to the level where we're probably at a slow boil," Pukita said. "This thing is ready to boil over, and he will lose in November."

The video was disturbing, Pukita said. He pointed out a moment when Miller responded to Moreno’s claims of abuse, where court records show she said that he “grabbed her arms and shoved her against a wall.”

"If I had assaulted her, would she have offered to cook me dinner six days later?" Miller asked rhetorically.

Yes, Pukita said.

"That was just textbook," he said. "If you were hiring someone and you looked at that 'resume' and the social media and that performance yesterday morning, you'd say, 'I want to stay as far away from that person as an employee as possible — and as a congressperson, he's one of our employees."

RELATED: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine 'troubled' by Max Miller abuse allegations, says it's up to voters

Politicians on the federal level are getting involved, with President Donald Trump weighing in on his former aide.

"He's a good person, I always thought he was a very good person," Trump told reporters Monday. "I'm going to let the families figure that out."

He added that the families are working on it.

"It's a very sad thing, especially when you know somebody so well, to be going through that," Trump continued. "But it's accusations."

Sen. Moreno also responded to the livestream in a lengthy post on social media.

“Max Miller needs serious psychological help. He is a danger to my daughter, and I hold my breath every minute he has custody of my granddaughter," B. Moreno posted, in part.

RELATED: Sen. Bernie Moreno says former son-in-law Max Miller should not serve in the House

He then called for Miller to step down.

"He should not serve in the House of Representatives,” the senator wrote.

Miller argued that Moreno is only speaking up now that this has become “political," he wrote in response to Moreno's post.

Renacci is also frustrated by the senator's response.

"I understand he's defending his daughter, but at the same time, he might be hurting the Republican Party by eliminating a guaranteed seat in the U.S. Congress," Renacci said.

I asked him where the line is when it comes to defending your family from alleged abuse versus helping the party.

"He could have been defending the situation a year ago, and it's the timing that is somewhat concerning," he answered.

Candidates must be finalized for the election on Aug. 10. According to state law, there will have to be a special election to replace him if he drops out by the end of business on Tuesday. After that, local GOP leaders get to choose.

Miller maintains that he is not dropping out of the race and is confident he will win in the fall. Each of the Republicans we have spoken with is not as confident of a Miller victory.

In the meantime, a judge just scheduled a hearing in late August for Emily Moreno's new restraining order petition, one that wants to keep Miller away from her attorneys.

According to the documents, Miller is accused of being physical with the attorneys, "grabbing" them outside the courtroom, as well as other "harassing" behavior.

Follow Statehouse and Columbus bureau reporter Morgan Trau on X, Instagram and Facebook. Email her at Morgan.Trau@wews.com.