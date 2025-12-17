Small businesses are worried about the economy. Is anyone in DC listening?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Small business owners took their concerns about the worsening economy to former U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, explaining that they will lose their livelihoods if policy doesn't change.

Popular Columbus restaurant Harvest Pizzeria has dedicated customers, but the economy is making its owner, Chris Crader, worry about the future.

"We're not really expecting profit," Crader said. "We're just wanting to keep the ships afloat and keep the staff with jobs."

With policies impacting the cost of his produce, equipment and healthcare for his staff, Crader said his business is taking a hit — since they haven't increased the price of their $15 pizza.

"We would be out of business because no one would buy a $30 pizza," he said.

He spoke up at a roundtable with Democratic Senate candidate Sherrod Brown, expressing his frustration with policies in Washington.

"It just feels like the small business, the individual's voice is not heard at all," Crader said.

And on his mind during the 2026 election? Affordability. And it was for the other community members at the event, too. Affordability in groceries, housing and healthcare.

Each of the participants was a small business owner in the Columbus area.

A new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that unemployment across the U.S. has hit a four-year high, jumping from 4.4% to 4.6% in November.

"It's just so irresponsible, as Jon Husted was a deciding vote to give billionaires a tax cut, and these six or seven small businesses are paying the price," Brown said after the roundtable event.

But Husted argued that he is listening and has been on the ground, actually doing this work.

"I have been at the heart of creating jobs and restoring career tech education and job training, and renewing Ohio as a manufacturing state that has a bright future," Husted said on Friday.

For Crader, he just wants to be heard.

"If something doesn't change with the economy, are you worried about possibly losing your business?" I asked the owner.

"I mean, absolutely," he replied. "I can't understand who the tariffs benefit because they're not benefiting the average American."

