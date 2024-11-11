Some Ohio veterans say state isn't doing enough to help

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Veterans Day is meant to remember those who served, with many losing their lives to fight for the United States. Some Ohio vets want the state to fight better for them.

While at the Veterans Day Ceremony in Green, Army vet Rodney Yeargin reflected on his time in the service.

"[The day is] to realize and understand the honor and separation that they went through," Yeargin said.

Although numbers vary from state to federal databases, the state reported that they have nearly 700,000 veterans.

Ohio has a slew of resources for veterans, ranging from educational opportunities — like a fast track to earning college credits — to employment assistance, like the specific career program to help vets find jobs.

Some of the programs have benefited state Rep. Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson), an Air Force vet who sits on the House Armed Services and Veterans Affairs Committee.

"There's a lot of work that we do about accessibility for services and trying to enhance veterans' way of life here in Ohio," Weinstein said.

But Yeargin says Ohio could be doing better.

"The state should be doing more, especially for the homeless," he said. "There's too many of them killing themselves [sic], there's too many of them sitting on the streets in boxes."

There are more than 630 unhoused veterans in Ohio, federal data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates. Plus, more than 7% of all vets in Ohio live in poverty.

Luckily, the organization Sub Zero Mission is dedicated to helping veterans facing homelessness.

One unhoused veteran is too many, Weinstein said, and he and the committee are currently reviewing bills to make homes more affordable.

"We are always trying to work to ease financial hardships — and in particular, things around property tax alleviation, homestead exemptions, things that can make and ease financial hardships for veterans," he said.

However, due to squabbling between leadership in each chamber, the bills have stalled. Both the House and the Senate agree to help veterans but can't agree on the vehicle to do it.

An example of this is H.B. 187, originally a property tax relief bill proposed by House lawmakers. It would have changed how property tax is determined and increased homestead exemptions.

The Senate, however, changed it to focus on financially vulnerable people, which the House will now need to agree to. This would have immediate property tax relief for eligible veterans with disabilities. The bill sponsors are not happy with the changes.

At this point, no one can get the property tax relief.

The House also sent over H.B. 57, which dealt specifically with a property tax homestead exemption for veterans with disabilities. It is sitting in the Senate.

"It's very frustrating to me when you see a common objective, but things get tripped up by infighting — that slow us and slow our ability to deliver really critical support needed for those who served us," Weinstein said.

Healthcare is also a major challenge, Yeargin added.

Ohio has several different medical programs, like the new Veterans Crisis Line — which you can reach by calling 988 if you’re struggling with your mental health. Counties also provide transportation to VA appointments.

But, some veterans still struggle with the costs of those medical bills.

"It should be all veterans for all things, all the time, regardless of their status," Yeargin said. "A lot of the benefits in the medical section I have to pay for."

There are now efforts to get more money for services for veterans into the next state budget.

