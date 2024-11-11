Veterans Day ceremony in Green honors military members past and present

GREEN, Ohio — On a breezy morning, the flags at Green Veterans Park whipped back and forth, but the wind couldn't extinguish the eternal flame at the park or keep away a crowd determined to honor those who have made sacrifices to protect our freedoms.

"Each of you, as a veteran, has a story, a unique journey marked by courage and selflessness," said Green Mayor Rocco Yeargin.

Retired Navy Commander JR Scritchfield provided the keynote remarks.

Scricthfield lives in North Carolina, but he grew up in Akron and was Yeargin's childhood friend.

He stressed how veterans put the needs of the nation ahead of their own needs.

"It means having written a blank check to the United States of America payable with one's life if that's what's asked of you," Scritchfield said. "You represent the very best of what it means to be an American."

Several people who spoke at the Veterans Day ceremony also recognized the sacrifices that the families of veterans make.

Rodney Yeargin, the father of the mayor, touched on this topic after the ceremony as he put his arm around his wife, Esther. He served in the Army in the Vietnam War.

"That's the secret Army because I couldn't have made it without her, her constant letters, her constant care, her constant cookies packages," he said.

Esther Yeargin recalled the stress while her husband was away at war.

"You're touched. You're sad. You're always praying, asking God to keep them safe," she said.

Green's commitment to recognizing and honoring veterans goes beyond the park on Steese Road. The city also recently created the Green Veterans Advisory Commission.

Commander Christine Sedensky, who is with the Navy, is a member of the advisory commission. She said the group continues to work on its mission to find ways to help local vets.

"A lot of veterans don't know the services that we have to offer, even with the state or at the VA level," Sedensky said. "We want to go out to the different areas— different homes in the area, assisted living— and we want to bring them out here. We want to do different programs for them."

On a day filled with reverence, respect and reflection, Scritchfield also reminded the crowd to listen to the stories of veterans and to remember them always.

"Not just today, every day," he said.