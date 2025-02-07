This bill likely isn’t conceivable in the GOP-controlled legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new bill in Ohio would make it a crime for men to ejaculate without intending to have a baby.

"You don't get pregnant on your own," state Rep. Anita Somani (D-Dublin) said.

In between performing multiple surgeries as an OBGYN Friday, the Democrat explained that she wants to start regulating men’s reproductive healthcare.

"If you're going to penalize someone for an unwanted pregnancy, why not penalize the person who is also responsible for the pregnancy?" she said.

She introduced legislation that would make it a felony for men to “discharge semen without the intent to fertilize.”

Somani and state Rep. Tristan Rader (D-Lakewood) joined forces to propose a bill nicknamed "Conception Begins at Erection Act."

There are some exceptions, such as when protection or contraceptions are used during sex. It also doesn’t apply when an individual is masturbating, donating sperm or if the intercourse takes place between members of the LGBTQ+ community and thus doesn't "produce ova."

So what this would apply to is sex without a condom and without actually wanting to procreate.

This felony would cost violators thousands of dollars, with a max of $10,000 per discharge.

"It's beyond ridiculous what's going on here," Republican activist Austin Beigel laughed. "It's a mockery of the most basic biological concepts."

The humorous aspect is something both Beigel and Somani agree on.

"If you think it's absurd to regulate men, then you should think it's equally absurd to regulate women," Somani responded.

"So this is to make a statement," I said.

"It is a statement," Somani giggled.

Voters overwhelmingly legalized and protected the right to abortion in 2023.

Issue 1 passed 57-43%, and it enshrined reproductive rights into the state constitution. Ohioans have the right to make their own decisions about abortion, contraception, fertility treatment, miscarriage care and continuing pregnancy. The state is prohibited from interfering with or penalizing someone for exercising this right.

Despite this, anti-abortion advocates like Beigel are trying to reverse it. He is the president of End Abortion Ohio.

He said that in the coming weeks, lawmakers will introduce a new bill to criminalize abortion totally.

"It just says human life begins at conception," he told me. "Therefore, all the protections that are offered to other people under the state law are also offered to the preborn."

Beigel has been keeping me updated for years on his efforts to rid the state of abortion.

"Our bill is the Ohio Prenatal Equal Protection Act," he continued. "It will be being introduced very soon."

The advocate believes his legislation could hold up in court because of an equal protection provision in the US Constitution. His idea would be to use the 14th Amendment to rule that the state constitution is now in violation of said clause.

Legal experts have routinely criticized this argument, saying it won't hold up.

Beigel knows this will be a legal challenge, but he is also trying to normalize the idea of a total ban. By continuing to introduce it, it may get passed further down the line, he argued.

"Would this bill be going against the will of the voters?" I asked Beigel.

"Yeah, look back at American history... The issue of slavery was popular with the majority at certain times, and so it is absolutely possible for the majority of a state's populist to support something that's evil and something that's wrong," he responded.

Somani has criticized that argument throughout the years for being inaccurate, while Democrats have called it racist to suggest abortion is similar to slavery.

The nonstop effort of anti-abortion activists is one of the reasons why this legislation is needed, the Democrat said.

"Just like abortion bills have penalized physicians or created felonies for physicians and patients, the intent of the bill is to show that we should not be policing any anybody's reproductive rights," Somani said.

Beigel added that he understands that Somani is being satirical but that she is missing the mark.

"The pro-life movement has never tried to regulate women's bodies," he said. "We're trying to regulate the actions of people who want to kill another person."

The bill is invasive and isn’t based on science, he continued, questioning how the Democrats are spending their time.

"If they think that it's a waste of taxpayer money, well, then they should think the same on the other side," the doctor responded.

She is also sick of the Republicans choosing which bills are "jokes" or not since she thinks their legislation "destroying public education in the state" or "not supporting kids getting free meals at school" is absurd.

"I think this hits the idea of "Republican freedom" and "men's freedom," and so that's why it's touching such a big nerve," Somani said.

This bill likely isn’t conceivable in the GOP-controlled legislature, but it is heating up the conversation.

