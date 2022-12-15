Watch Now

Transgender student-athlete ban, State Board of Education overhaul set to become law in Ohio

Morgan Trau
Posted at 11:25 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 23:34:54-05

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Numerous controversial education bills were combined and passed during the Ohio Senate session Wednesday at 11 p.m.

House Bill 151 passed along party lines. Originally just a bill about Ohio’s Teacher Residency Program, the House snuck in language from another bill that would ban transgender girls and women from participating in middle and high school and college athletics.

The Senate decided to one-up the House, adding in Senate Bill 178, which would strip away most of the State Board of Education's powers. The only responsibilities left for the board would be selecting the state superintendent, licensing teachers, handling staff disciplinary issues and making school territory transfer decisions.

Another bill, House Bill 739 was also shoved into the now 2,000+ page bill. It would prohibit schools from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, one that does not currently exist and legally wouldn't be able to take place in public institutions anyway.

