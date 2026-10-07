U.S. Senate balance of power falls to Ohio, several key states

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Already, early voting numbers in Ohio's liberal-leaning counties are exceeding their 2022 numbers. Democrats hope their voters turn out to change the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

"Things that you see around the state and around the country are pointing toward what could be a Democratic blue wave here," state Sen. Bill DeMora (D-Columbus) said.

Democrats are raising record dollars, trying to take control of the US Senate in the midterms. Polling, which is more of an art than a science, has shown that Democrats are in competitive races in states that voted for President Donald Trump in 2024.

"Six or seven national Senate seats that could determine the balance," said state Rep. Eric Synenberg (D-Beachwood).

In the Senate, there are 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats and two independents who caucus with the latter. Ohio is one of those GOP seats that Democrats aim to flip. To prevent that and other seats, Trump is going to battleground states to try to rally support for Republican candidates.

"We're going to elect Jon Husted to the United States Senate, who is a great guy," Trump said at a rally in Dayton on Saturday

Republican U.S. Sen. Jon Husted is neck and neck with Democrat Sherrod Brown, and it’s one of the most expensive races in history.

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"And Jon Husted... He's called me all the time," Trump said. "He always wants money."

While Husted’s seat is a toss-up, DeMora said about a dozen states are worth watching.

"The fact that they've spent hundreds of millions of dollars in these places just shows you that they're in trouble," he said.

The other main states to watch are Alaska, Michigan, Maine, Iowa, Kansas and Texas.

"Ken Paxton was at my side more than anybody," Trump said in a rally for the GOP candidate.

Of the seats that are currently held by Republicans, Democrat James Talarico could flip Texas blue for the first time in decades.

"They're worrying about states that have been ruby red for so long," he said.

Nebraska and New Hampshire are also becoming more competitive, he continued.

While most of the high-spending races are in seats held by Republicans, Michigan is a concern for Democrats. This is also a toss-up seat, as progressive Abdul El-Sayed fights Republican Mike Rogers.

"This election is about the soul of our country," Rogers said at a rally.

Republicans are now reallocating money and have paused funding going into North Carolina’s race in favor of helping Kansas. Democrat Roy Cooper has been ahead of Republican Michael Whatley for weeks, according to polling.

"He's a great man, and I am worried about him," Trump told reporters about Whatley. "I hope he wins."

Still, Democrats know that polls are just snapshots into the race — not fact.

"I'm not as optimistic as other people in my party that think this is a slam dunk," DeMora said.

Follow Statehouse and Columbus bureau reporter Morgan Trau on X, Instagram and Facebook. Email her at Morgan.Trau@wews.com.