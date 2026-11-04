Unofficial results: Marcy Kaptur wins election over Republican candidate Derek Merrin

Incumbent Marcy Kaptur defeated Republican challenger Derek Merrin and Independent write-in candidate Kathy McKinstry for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District seat, according to unofficial results and the Associated Press.

Kaptur faced geographic challenges heading into this election after the state’s 2024 redistricting shifted the district boundary more Republican.

Kaptur has served Northwest Ohio residents for more than four decades, first elected in 1983. Prior to that, she worked at the National Center for Ethnic Affairs and in the Carter Administration.

With her win, she remains the longest-serving woman in the U.S. House.