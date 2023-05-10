Watch Now

WATCH LIVE: Ohio House to vote on resolution requiring 60% to amend constitution ahead of abortion vote

Posted at 4:36 PM, May 10, 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Amid protests from citizens and against strong objections from Democratic legislators at the Ohio Statehouse, lawmakers are now debating and are set to vote on a resolution that would require a 60% vote to amend the Ohio Constitution, which would make it less likely that an amendment to legalize abortion in Ohio would pass in November.

If passed Wednesday, and if the resolution survives inevitable legal challenges, Ohio voters would decide in an August special election whether to require a 60% supermajority to amend the constitution, instead of a simple majority of 50% +1, the law of the land since 1912.

