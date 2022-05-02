Who's on Ohio's May 3 primary election ballot

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of Ohio's two primary election days is Tuesday, May 3, making it unlike any primary in the state's past on record. Each election day has different candidates for different positions.

Voters need to know that casting a ballot is essential on both dates, not one or the other, the Secretary of State Frank LaRose's team and Board of Elections leaders, said.

The split dates are due to a multitude of issues surrounding the Ohio Redistricting Commission and their inability to pass constitutional legislative maps, according to the state Supreme Court. Read the latest on redistricting below.

The first primary date, despite Democrats' pleas — with LaRose initially agreeing with them — will contain the majority of candidates.

"People could be confused, 'Well, we're voting in May for some people, and now we're going to vote later for another set of people?" Jonathan Entin, Case Western Reserve University law professor and expert in courts, constitutional law, said. "That puts a huge burden on everybody."

Entin believed this would lead to low voter attendance, which Ohio is actually seeing now.

"There's been concern about turnout," Mike West with the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections said.

But, if an Ohioan wants to vote, News 5 is cutting through some of the confusion to talk about what will be on the first primary ballot.

For May 3, there will only be congressional, statewide and local precinct positions. This means an Ohioan would cast a vote for the United States House and Senate, as well as state governor and other members of the state executive branch. Roles in a specific area, such as a county commissioner and town referendums, will also be included.

When arriving at the polling location, the poll worker checks and asks which ballot and party the voter wants.

"A partisan primary like this allows you to change parties," West said. "If you want to select a nonpartisan ballot and there are issues where you live, then you will become a nonpartisan voter."

Depending on which political affiliation is selected, the ballots will look different.

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

U.S. Senator



Matt Dolan.

Mike Gibbons.

Josh Mandel.

Neil Patel.

Mark Pukita.

Jane Timken.

JD Vance.

Governor and Lieutenant Governor



Joe Blystone and Jeremiah W. Workman.

Mike DeWine and Jon Husted.

Ron Hood and Candice Keller.

Jim Renacci and Joe Knopp.

Attorney General



Dave Yost.

Auditor of State



Keith Faber.

Secretary of State



John Adams.

Frank LaRose.

Treasurer of State



Robert Sprague.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (Full term commencing 1-1-2023)



Sharon L. Kennedy.

Justice of the Supreme Court (Full term commencing 1-1-2023)



Pat Fischer.

Justice of the Supreme Court (Full term commencing 1-2-2023)



Pat DeWine.

DEMOCRATIC BALLOT

U.S. Senator



Morgan Harper.

Traci TJ Johnson.

Tim Ryan.



Governor and Lieutenant Governor

John Cranley and Teresa Fedor.

Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens.

Attorney General



Jeffrey A. Crossman.



Auditor of State

Taylor Sappington.



Secretary of State

Chelsea Clark.



Treasurer of State

Scott Schertzer.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (Full term commencing 1-1-2023)



Jennifer Brunner.

Justice of the Supreme Court (Full term commencing 1-1-2023)



Terri Jamison.



Justice of the Supreme Court (Full term commencing 1-2-2023)

Marilyn Zayas.

Representative to Congress depends on the congressional district the voter lives in. Judges for Court of Common Pleas and county executives are examples of other local ballot issues.

A voter may or may not be able to ask for a nonpartisan ballot depending on their precinct. For example, Chagrin Falls has a nonpartisan ballot, but if a voter chooses that, they will only get to vote on one issue — a village amendment.

The polls will be open Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Make sure to double-check the polling location, because it may have changed, West said.

If a voter requested a ballot by mail, it must be postmarked by Monday, or it can be returned to the local board of elections by 7:30 Tuesday night.

If a voter makes a mistake or wants to change their vote, they can return their ballot to an election official and get a new one.

