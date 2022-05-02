Your guide to Primary Day 2022 in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — This guide will help you navigate Primary Election Day in Northeast Ohio.
In-person voting
Polls open in Ohio at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. on May 3.
How to find your polling location
You can find your polling location here.
View your sample ballot here.
Will I need an ID to vote?
All voters will need to bring an acceptable identification to the poll in order to verify their identity. Click here for a list of acceptable forms of identification.
If you are all about bragging about exercising your right to vote, you can save and share the I VOTED sticker on social media to let your fellow Ohioans know you voted. Click here to download the sticker.
Major races on the ballot:
Governor and lieutenant governor
- John Cranley & Teresa Fedor—Democratic
- Nan Whaley & Cheryl L. Stephens—Democratic
- Joe Blystone & Jeremiah W. Workman—Republican
- Mike DeWine & Jon Husted— Republican
- Ron Hood & Candice Keller— Republican
- Jim Renacci & Joe Knopp—Republican
Attorney General
- Jeffrey A. Crossman—Democratic
- Dave Yost—Republican
Auditor of State
- Taylor Sappington—Democratic
- Keith Faber—Republican
Secretary of State
- Chelsea Clark—Democratic
- John Adams— Republican
- Frank LaRose—Republican
United States Senator
- Morgan Harper—Democratic
- Traci TJ Johnson—Democratic
- Tim Ryan—Democratic
- Matt Dolan—Republican
- Mike Gibbons— Republican
- Josh Mandel— Republican
- Neil Patel—Republican
- Mark Pukita—Republican
- Jane Timken—Republican
- JD Vance—Republican
Congressional District 11—Representative to Congress
- Shontel Brown—Democratic
- Nina Turner—Democratic
- Eric J. Brewer—Republican
- James Hemphill—Republican
Cuyahoga County Executive
- Chris Ronayne—Democratic
- Tariq K. Shabazz—Democratic
- Lee Weingart—Republican
Other races that will appear on the primary ballot include judicial and municipal candidates and treasurer of state.
Track the 2022 Primary Election live results on the News 5 election page.
Visit the Ohio Secretary of State's website for additional information on voting.
