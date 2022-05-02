Your guide to Primary Day 2022 in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — This guide will help you navigate Primary Election Day in Northeast Ohio.

In-person voting

Polls open in Ohio at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. on May 3.

How to find your polling location

You can find your polling location here.

View your sample ballot here.

Will I need an ID to vote?

All voters will need to bring an acceptable identification to the poll in order to verify their identity. Click here for a list of acceptable forms of identification.

If you are all about bragging about exercising your right to vote, you can save and share the I VOTED sticker on social media to let your fellow Ohioans know you voted. Click here to download the sticker.

Ohio Secretary of State. I VOTED sticker.

Major races on the ballot:

Governor and lieutenant governor



John Cranley & Teresa Fedor—Democratic

Nan Whaley & Cheryl L. Stephens—Democratic

Joe Blystone & Jeremiah W. Workman—Republican

Mike DeWine & Jon Husted— Republican

Ron Hood & Candice Keller— Republican

Jim Renacci & Joe Knopp—Republican

Attorney General



Jeffrey A. Crossman—Democratic

Dave Yost—Republican

Auditor of State



Taylor Sappington—Democratic

Keith Faber—Republican

Secretary of State



Chelsea Clark—Democratic

John Adams— Republican

Frank LaRose—Republican

United States Senator



Morgan Harper—Democratic

Traci TJ Johnson—Democratic

Tim Ryan—Democratic

Matt Dolan—Republican

Mike Gibbons— Republican

Josh Mandel— Republican

Neil Patel—Republican

Mark Pukita—Republican

Jane Timken—Republican

JD Vance—Republican

Congressional District 11—Representative to Congress



Shontel Brown—Democratic

Nina Turner—Democratic

Eric J. Brewer—Republican

James Hemphill—Republican

Cuyahoga County Executive



Chris Ronayne—Democratic

Tariq K. Shabazz—Democratic

Lee Weingart—Republican

Other races that will appear on the primary ballot include judicial and municipal candidates and treasurer of state.

Track the 2022 Primary Election live results on the News 5 election page.

Visit the Ohio Secretary of State's website for additional information on voting.

