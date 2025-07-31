Why both top gubernatorial candidates have a good fundraising story to tell

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The votes won't be cast until 2026, but in terms of the money race, top Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has outraised top Democrat Amy Acton by millions.

Shattering expectations, Cincinnati businessman Ramiswamy's quarterly campaign filing shows $9.7 million in contributions since February. This is the highest fundraising that Republican strategist Bob Clegg has ever seen this early in a race.

"So many different avenues now that you have to utilize to get your message across, and that takes money," Clegg said.

In our analysis of Ramaswamy’s filing, we found that about 60% of the nearly $10 million he has raised came from Ohioans, with donors from Florida, Texas, California and New Jersey following. About 98% of those total contributions came from individuals, not political action committees (PACs). His average donation was $116.

"Why do you think that Vivek Ramaswamy is getting so much money?" I asked Clegg.

"Because they think he's gonna win," Clegg replied.

This amount of money could stop other Republican competitors from joining the race, Clegg said. Despite the endorsement from the state GOP, former OSU football coach and Lieutenant Governor Jim Tressel said in May that he is still considering a run.

"Every voter deserves a chance to decide what they'd like to vote for," Tressel said.

On the other side of the aisle, former Ohio Department of Health Director Acton raised about $1.4 million, which Democratic strategist David Pepper said is also an unprecedented amount for the party this early on.

"Someone starting from no political background in such a short amount of time built such a massive base that only grows," Pepper said.

We found that more than 80% of her funds came from Ohioans, with donors from California, Florida, Maryland and New York following. About 96% came from individuals, not PACs, with an average donation of $40.

Talking to us back in 2020, she said her background helped her grow as a leader.

"It's made me have a certain resiliency and a focus in crisis," Acton said.

But there is another name that keeps coming up, former longtime U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown.

"It is not, I promise you, the last time you will hear from me," Brown said while giving his farewell speech on the Senate floor in December 2024.

Brown narrowly lost his seat last election and is being pushed by the party to either run for governor or try to get his Senate position back. But Brown taking over the gubernatorial race is something that Clegg says the GOP doesn’t want.

"So really, you think the biggest threat to Vivek Ramaswamy would be a Sherrod Brown candidacy?" I asked the GOP strategist.

"Yeah, I mean, I think he's the only one that could make this a race," he responded.

Now, leaders of both parties are waiting to see what Brown will choose.

Other candidates

Gubernatorial

Republican Heather Hill reported raising about $250 with a balance on hand of around $1,300.

Tim Grady, who is running as an independent, reported $50 in contributions and a cash balance of about $230.

Democrat Jacob Chiara did not report any funds.

Republican Philip Funderburg did not report any funds.

Attorney General

Republican Auditor Keith Faber reported more than $480,000 with a balance of about $2.1 million.

Democratic former lawmaker Elliot Forhan did not report any funds.

Auditor

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose reported about $520,000, with a balance of about $510,000.

Sec. of State

Republican Treasurer Robert Sprague reported more than $420,000 with a balance of about $2.4 million.

Republican Marcell Strbich reported more than $150,000 with a balance of about $165,000.

Democrat Bryan Hambley reported more than $170,000 with a balance of about $420,000.

Terpsehore Maras, who is running as an independent, did not report any funds.

Treasurer

Republican state Sen. Kristina Roegner reported more than $550,000 with a balance of more than $1 million.

Republican Michael Zuren reported about $1,800 with a balance of about $4,300.

Republican former lawmaker Niraj Antani did not report any funds.

Republican former lawmaker Jay Edwards is listed as running for treasurer but has not officially announced a campaign.

U.S. Senate

U.S. Senator Jon Husted reported raising $2,020, but with total other income of $625,000. His balance on hand is more than $6 million.

