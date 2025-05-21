Jim Tressel still considering run for Ohio governor; GOP endorsement of Ramaswamy isn't a factor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel is still considering a run for governor, saying that the state GOP's endorsement of Vivek Ramaswamy won't affect his decision.

The night before the Ohio Republican Party Central Committee was set to endorse a candidate for the 2026 gubernatorial primary, Tressel said that he was interested in a possible run to succeed Gov. Mike DeWine. Because he commented so late, he wasn't considered during the meeting as a candidate.

Strategists have been pushing the former OSU coach to jump into the race, but he hasn't given a firm answer on what he plans to do.

"Why did you decide to say that you were considering [a run] the night before the endorsement for the GOP and also, do you think that endorsement would impact your getting into the race?" I asked Tressel.

"Well, I don't think an endorsement would impact, at least in my opinion, whether I would be interested in getting in the race or not," he responded.

He said that wherever he goes, he has been getting "so many questions," so he decided to say something.

In a meeting in Columbus on May 9, the GOP voted 60-3 in favor of Cincinnati entrepreneur Ramaswamy over Attorney General Dave Yost.

In an email to supporters Friday, Yost suspended his campaign, saying that although he has worked to better Ohio for years, this is "not a time for a family squabble."

When asked his thoughts about infighting for the primary nomination, Tressel explained that he isn't experienced enough to have an opinion about "squabbles" or what "the party needs," but that he is going around the state and speaking at dinners with "enthusiasts."

"They're thinking about this whole election cycle and their excitement and so forth, but I don't really know about whether the family squabble gobble thing," he said. "Every voter deserves a chance to decide what they'd like to vote for."

I asked him what his top three priorities would be as governor. After saying I stumped him, he proceeded to explain he wants to focus on the livelihood of Ohioans — similar to DeWine.

"I always hear [DeWine] talk about safety, that he wants every person to feel safe and be safe," he responded. "I've heard him talk every day about wanting every Ohioan to reach their God-given potential, and to me, those sound like non-negotiables. You better do darn well at those."

He emphasized that he is an "education buff" as well. Also, he wants to make sure that veterans are supported.

He spoke to reporters following an event honoring fallen soldiers.

"Education is a big deal to me, and tradition, like we had today, and remembering sacrifice, being grateful, to me, might be number one," he said.

I am awaiting a response from Ramaswamy's team for his reaction. But the endorsement is important — and helpful.

Tressel didn't have an answer on when he would, if he does, officially announce.

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.